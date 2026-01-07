Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUnion BudgetUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Asus unveils second-generation Zenbook Duo at CES 2026 with latest Intel Core chips

Asus unveils second-generation Zenbook Duo at CES 2026 with latest Intel Core chips

Asus showcases the Zenbook Duo at CES 2026 with upgraded performance, battery, and revamped design.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jan 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Asus unveils second-generation Zenbook Duo at CES 2026 with latest Intel Core chipsAsus ZenBook Duo at CES 2026

Asus at CES 2026 showcased its 2026 lineup of products, ranging from AI-powered laptops for the workplace to PCs designed for enhanced creativity. However, the OEM has surprised with the unveiling of the new generation Asus Zenbook Duo with a revamped design, upgraded performance features, a larger battery, AI upgrades, and more. This will be the second-generation model, after its first release at CES 2024. Another thing that may entice buyers will be the use of the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, built on the new Intel 18A process.

Advertisement

Asus Zenbook Duo: Everything new announced

The new Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 model comes with ASUS’ signature Ceraluminum build, which is said to enhance durability and make it more scratch-resistant. It now comes with a new hinge design that lets the device unfold flat, and it also reduces the gap between the dual screens to just 8.28 mm. The ASUS ZenBook Duo features a 3K 144Hz Lumina Pro OLED display with an anti-reflective coating. 

The Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 or Ultra 9 386H chip paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The laptop is also equipped with Intel Arc GPUs and up to a 50 TOPS NPU and dual-fan cooling. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 99Wh dual-battery layout, which is a significant upgrade. 

Advertisement

For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7, two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector and an HDMI 2.1 jack. It also supports the ASUS Pen 3.0 and a detachable wireless keyboard. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and India availability of the Zenbook Duo.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today