Asus Vivobook 16 with Snapdragon X Elite launched in new colours: Check details here

Asus has launched the Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) in India, debuting two new colour options, BFF Peachy and Salvia Green, as part of its Vivobook Multicolour Series.

The laptop is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor, equipped with an NPU capable of delivering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This chipset is designed to handle AI workloads efficiently, enabling features such as Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experiences and ASUS’s AI applications, including StoryCube. A dedicated Copilot key is also built into the keyboard for quick access to AI functions.

The Vivobook S16 features a 16-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, and 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Asus claims the device offers up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge, powered by a 70Wh battery with fast Type-C charging support.

At 1.74kg and just 15.9mm thick, the device carries a slim and lightweight profile while maintaining military-grade durability certification. It also includes multiple connectivity options such as dual USB4 Type-C ports, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

Other features include an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter, support for Windows Hello, and the Microsoft Pluton security chip. Preloaded software includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of cloud storage.

Asus is offering the first 200 buyers two years of extended warranty, three years of accidental protection, and a Mokobara laptop sleeve.

The Vivobook S16 is available in BFF Peachy and Salvia Green at a starting price of ₹67,990 through Flipkart and the Asus online store.