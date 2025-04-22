Asus Vivobook S14 and S14 Flip laptops launched in India: Check design, features, price

Asus has launched two new laptops in its Vivobook portfolio with the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip. Both models feature 13th Gen Intel H-series processors and are designed for portability and everyday performance.
Asus Vivobook S14
The Vivobook S14 is built with an ultra-slim metal chassis, measuring 1.59cm in thickness, and weighing about 1.4kg. It is equipped with a 14-inch FHD+ 16:10 display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, and a 70WHr battery that offers up to 18 hours of usage.
It has 16GB RAM and, 512GB SSD. The laptop also includes features like Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a physical privacy shutter, and an FHD IR camera that supports Windows Hello.
Here are the I/O options for the Vivobook S14:
Asus Vivobook S14 Flip
Vivobook S14 Flip is a 2-in-1 convertible with a 360-degree hinge, allowing multiple usage modes including laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. It features a 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen with stylus support, an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, and a 50WHr battery.
The device includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and weighs around 1.5kg. It also offers a 1080p FHD webcam, backlit keyboard, and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Both models come preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (with lifetime validity), and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of OneDrive storage. They are built to US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, with a focus on hybrid work and study environments.
Here are the I/O options for the Vivobook S14 Flip:
Pricing and Availability
The laptops are now available for purchase online via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, as well as in Asus Exclusive Stores and other retail outlets. The Vivobook S14 starts at ₹67,990, while the Vivobook S14 Flip is priced from ₹69,990.
