Asus Vivobook S14 and S14 Flip laptops launched in India: Check design, features, price

Asus has launched two new laptops in its Vivobook portfolio with the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip. Both models feature 13th Gen Intel H-series processors and are designed for portability and everyday performance.

Asus Vivobook S14

The Vivobook S14 is built with an ultra-slim metal chassis, measuring 1.59cm in thickness, and weighing about 1.4kg. It is equipped with a 14-inch FHD+ 16:10 display, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, and a 70WHr battery that offers up to 18 hours of usage.

It has 16GB RAM and, 512GB SSD. The laptop also includes features like Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a physical privacy shutter, and an FHD IR camera that supports Windows Hello.

Here are the I/O options for the Vivobook S14:

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (data speed up to 5Gbps)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 5Gbps)

1x HDMI 1.4

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip

Vivobook S14 Flip is a 2-in-1 convertible with a 360-degree hinge, allowing multiple usage modes including laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. It features a 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen with stylus support, an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, and a 50WHr battery.

The device includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and weighs around 1.5kg. It also offers a 1080p FHD webcam, backlit keyboard, and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Both models come preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (with lifetime validity), and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of OneDrive storage. They are built to US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, with a focus on hybrid work and study environments.

Here are the I/O options for the Vivobook S14 Flip:

1x USB 2.0 Type-A (data speed up to 480Mbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Pricing and Availability

The laptops are now available for purchase online via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, as well as in Asus Exclusive Stores and other retail outlets. The Vivobook S14 starts at ₹67,990, while the Vivobook S14 Flip is priced from ₹69,990.