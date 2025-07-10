Asus Zenbook 14 OLED launched in India: AMD Ryzen AI 5, premium design at Rs 86,990

Asus has announced the launch of its latest Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA), debuting as an Amazon Prime Day special in India. The new AI-powered laptop, featuring a sleek Jade Black finish and AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, will be available starting July 12, with special offers continuing through July 16.

Touted as a “Next-Level AI PC”, the Zenbook 14 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Processor (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz) with a dedicated AMD XDNA NPU capable of 50 TOPS, enabling on-device AI acceleration for tasks like content creation, multitasking and system optimisation. It features integrated AMD Radeon graphics, ideal for hybrid workflows and productivity-focused users.

One of the biggest highlights is the 14-inch 3K OLED display (2880x1800) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The vivid panel is housed in a compact and sleek Jade Black chassis, weighing approximately 1.28kg and measuring just 15mm thick.

On the memory front, the Zenbook 14 OLED ships with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Office Home 2024 (lifetime licence) and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage for one year.

In terms of I/O, the device offers:

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Display + Power Delivery)

USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (up to 40Gbps)

HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)

3.5mm combo audio jack

It also includes an FHD IR webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and a physical privacy shutter. A Copilot key is integrated into the backlit chiclet keyboard to enable faster access to AI features baked into Windows 11.

The 75Wh battery supports all-day use and fast charging, delivering a balance between portability and productivity.

As part of Asus’ Prime Day lineup, the Zenbook 14 OLED joins a broad portfolio of discounted laptops spanning gaming, creator, and mainstream segments, with up to 58% off and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.