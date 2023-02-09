Ather Energy partners with Salesforce to provide better experience to EV buyers

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has teamed up with Salesforce in an attempt to provide a better customer experience to its users. The collaboration will allow Ather Energy to use Salesforce's CRM to manage its sales, service, and dealer management systems as it expands its retail footprint across India.

Ather Energy will use Salesforce to enhance the customer experience by providing personalised interactions through multiple touchpoints such as online, mobile devices, social media, and showroom floors. With the single view of the customer through primary and secondary sales, the company aims to improve customer relationships from enquiry to post-delivery service. Salesforce will also provide Ather's retail partners with better dealer management systems, which it claims will improve customer experiences both offline and online.

Ather Energy currently has 91 experience centres in 74 cities across India and is aiming to expand its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023. The company sold 59,413 units from Jan to Dec 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 224 per cent. To meet the increasing demand, Ather Energy has opened its second manufacturing facility, which has a production capacity of 420,000 units per year by FY 2024.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "At Ather, we understand the criticality of an omnichannel experience that builds brand love and trust amongst consumers. Towards this, we are investing strategically to expand our retail presence to make Ather electric scooters more accessible to customers. With the rising demand for our flagship scooters, we acknowledge the need for strategic use of technology in a competitive environment to cater to the digital-first consumer. A 360-degree view is essential to be there at every stage of vehicle ownership creating a personalised and connected experience building brand loyalty."

Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director - Sales, Salesforce India, said, "While there has been a significant increase in the demand and acceptance of EV adoption; we understand that purchasing an electric vehicle is a journey that requires increased awareness and engagement to ensure consumer stickiness. As the world transitions to a more sustainable future, we are excited to be a part of this transformation journey for Ather Energy furthering customer excellence."

