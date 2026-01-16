Australia enforces world’s first under-16 social media ban, removes 4.7 million accounts

Australia has shut down more than 4.7 million social media accounts held by children and teens in the first month of enforcing a world-first ban on under-16s accessing major platforms, underscoring the scale of a regulatory experiment that governments around the world are now watching closely.

The data, released by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, follows the implementation of legislation that came into force on December 10, 2025, barring children under the age of 16 from using social media services. The law makes Australia the first country to impose a blanket age-based prohibition on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the figures demonstrate the immediate impact of the new regime, adding that the number of accounts removed far exceeded early government estimates.

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, confirmed that it had removed about 550,000 accounts belonging to under-16 users. Other major platforms have carried out large-scale deactivations, though most have not disclosed figures.

Under the law, technology companies that fail to enforce the age restrictions face fines of up to A$49.5 million (about Rs 300 crore).

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the enforcement drive has already reshaped online behaviour among teenagers, even if the system is not foolproof. She noted that while some minors continue to use workarounds, the legislation serves as a critical deterrent, much like age limits for alcohol.

The ban exempts messaging-only services and educational platforms, but has already triggered a legal challenge from Reddit Inc., which has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the restrictions.

A model for the world?

Australia’s move is fast becoming a reference point for policymakers grappling with rising concerns over the impact of social media on child mental health, online safety and digital addiction.

In India, the Madras High Court in December urged the Union government to examine whether a similar ban should be introduced for users under 16, citing Australia’s law as a potential model. The court also directed child rights authorities to intensify awareness campaigns on safe internet use for children and parents.

The remarks came during hearings on a petition seeking a mandatory “parental window” feature from internet service providers to block access to pornographic content.

While India has not announced any formal move toward a blanket ban, the issue has gained momentum amid growing political and judicial scrutiny of social media platforms and their influence on young users.

Elsewhere, governments in France and Malaysia are also studying age-restriction frameworks inspired by the Australian approach.