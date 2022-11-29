'Battle for the future of civilization': Elon Musk warns Twitter users of tyranny that lies ahead

Elon Musk is calling out to his followers for a 'battle for the future of civilization'. Prior to this tweet, Musk had been criticising Apple for going against 'free speech'. He also shared a meme showing that he would rather 'go to war' rather than pay Apple's 30 per cent tax. However, the meme was deleted after a few hours.

In a recent tweet, Musk warned his followers of tyranny 'if free speech is lost even in America'. He said, "This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

Elon Musk has been very vocal against Apple's 30 per cent tax on purchases made via its App Store. He also claimed that Apple has threatened to 'withhold Twitter'.