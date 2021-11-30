Battlegrounds Mobile India, Clubhouse, Truecaller Guardians among Google’s best Android apps of 2021 in India

Google has picked its list of best Android apps for 2021 in India. This list is curated by Google Play editors and includes apps used for learning, fun, recreation, and games. Android app users also get to pick their winner for the Users’ Choice App of 2021.

Brett Bouchard, the Global Head of Editorial at the Google Play Store announced the list in a blog post on Tuesday.

“In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE,” Bouchard wrote.

“As always, winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer,” he added.

The top winners of 2021 were Bitclass, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Clubhouse. Bitclass, an app that enables cohort-based learning, was picked as the Best App of 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was the winner of the Best Game of 2021 title, and Clubhouse won the Users’ Choice App of 2021.

“Our pick for the Best App of the year – Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning – also reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions. On the other hand, Clubhouse - the Users’ Choice app of the year, showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms,” Bouchard wrote in the blog.

Google’s list of top apps also include the best apps for tablets and wearables along with hidden gems, best apps for for good, best apps for everyday essentials etc. Here’s the whole list:

Best App of 2021 (India)​

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Apps for Fun​

FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

Best Apps for Tablets

Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

​Best Apps for Wear

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

Sarva - Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Embibe: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

Being: your mental health friend

Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Game of the year (India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users’ Choice Game of the year

Garena Free Fire Max

Best Competitive Games

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

JanKenUP!

Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re(in)carnation

Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney Pop Town

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary

“Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of thrilling and imaginative gaming experiences,” Bouchard said.

The best games and apps Google Play has picked for India is region-specific and there are lists for other winners in other regions. For example, in the US, Balance is the Best App of the year for 2021 and Pokemon Unite is the Best Game for this year.

