'Be right back': Apple Store goes offline ahead of 'Surprise and Shine' event

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected

The Apple event is scheduled for September 9 and will begin at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm IST. The company is widely expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the keynote.

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The upcoming Pro models are expected to retain much of the existing iPhone design language, while receiving upgrades to their internal hardware and camera systems. A major redesign may instead be reserved for a future anniversary iPhone.

The launch could therefore focus more heavily on performance, imaging capabilities and internal improvements rather than a complete visual overhaul.

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iPhone 18 Pro price could rise

Pricing is another major point of interest for Indian buyers. Leaked estimates cited by Moneycontrol suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around ₹1,44,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could carry a starting price of approximately ₹1,59,900.

If these estimates prove accurate, both models could be around ₹10,000 more expensive than their predecessors. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the prices, meaning the final figures will only be known after the launch.

Foldable iPhone also tipped

The iPhone 18 Pro models may not be the only major announcements. Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to as the “iPhone Duo”. Moneycontrol reports that the foldable device could be priced at around ₹2,49,900 in India.

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The company could also announce the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5, along with details about upcoming software updates.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Apple’s September 9 event, seven verified facts explain India’s rapid rise as an iPhone production base

Standard iPhone 18 may be delayed

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 is reportedly not expected at tonight’s event. Apple could shift its launch to spring 2027, marking a potential change in its traditional iPhone release strategy.

How to watch the event

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event will begin at 10:30 pm IST. Viewers in India can watch the keynote live through Apple’s website, Apple TV app and YouTube channel.