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'Be right back': Apple Store goes offline ahead of 'Surprise and Shine' event

'Be right back': Apple Store goes offline ahead of 'Surprise and Shine' event

The upcoming Pro models are expected to retain much of the existing iPhone design language, while receiving upgrades to their internal hardware and camera systems

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 9:32 PM IST
'Be right back': Apple Store goes offline ahead of 'Surprise and Shine' eventApple's online store goes down just hours ahead of its much-anticipated “Surprise and Shine” event

Apple's online store goes down just hours ahead of its much-anticipated “Surprise and Shine” event, fuelling speculation that the company is preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup and other products.

The temporary shutdown is in line with Apple’s usual practice of taking its storefront offline before major product launches, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected

The Apple event is scheduled for September 9 and will begin at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm IST. The company is widely expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the keynote.

READ THIS: Apple iOS 27 release date, supported iPhones and Siri AI requirements: everything officially confirmed so far

The upcoming Pro models are expected to retain much of the existing iPhone design language, while receiving upgrades to their internal hardware and camera systems. A major redesign may instead be reserved for a future anniversary iPhone.

The launch could therefore focus more heavily on performance, imaging capabilities and internal improvements rather than a complete visual overhaul.

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iPhone 18 Pro price could rise

Pricing is another major point of interest for Indian buyers. Leaked estimates cited by Moneycontrol suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around ₹1,44,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could carry a starting price of approximately ₹1,59,900.

If these estimates prove accurate, both models could be around ₹10,000 more expensive than their predecessors. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the prices, meaning the final figures will only be known after the launch.

Foldable iPhone also tipped

The iPhone 18 Pro models may not be the only major announcements. Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to as the “iPhone Duo”. Moneycontrol reports that the foldable device could be priced at around ₹2,49,900 in India.

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The company could also announce the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5, along with details about upcoming software updates.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Apple’s September 9 event, seven verified facts explain India’s rapid rise as an iPhone production base

Standard iPhone 18 may be delayed

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 is reportedly not expected at tonight’s event. Apple could shift its launch to spring 2027, marking a potential change in its traditional iPhone release strategy.

How to watch the event

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event will begin at 10:30 pm IST. Viewers in India can watch the keynote live through Apple’s website, Apple TV app and YouTube channel.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:32 PM IST
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