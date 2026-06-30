Beat the heat wave: Sony's wearable AC and other portable cooling solutions you can buy

Europe is currently witnessing its hottest summer, with temperatures touching 40 degrees. It is said that the region is experiencing the most severe heatwave ever recorded, with France recording more than 1,000 deaths due to the heat. Now, people in the region have started to opt for cooling solutions like air conditioners.

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However, Europe has no AC infrastructure, and many homes, offices, and public buildings were built for cooler summers. Now, with growing demand and a lack for infrasturce for central ACs, people are exploring alternatives like portable ACs and even wearable ACs that can be used on the go. Here are a few alternatives you can explore.

Must read: Will wearable cooling devices replace portable fans? Sony's wearable AC could change summer comfort

Sony’s Wearable AC

Sony’s REON Pocket series is a new wearable gadget that acts like a personal air conditioner. This wearable AC uses a technology called thermoelectric cooling that helps maintain body temperature amid severe heat.

Since it's wearable tech, it can be seamlessly tucked inside the back of the neck and cools a metal plate that touches the skin. It is also equipped with skin temperature sensors that monitor body temperature.

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It also measures the surrounding air temperature, enabling the device to automatically increase or decrease temperature, making it perfect to beat the heat during a severe heatwave.

Must read: Heatwave in Europe: More than 1,300 excess deaths recorded since June 21

Portable ACs to buy

AMFAH AMF-PDAC-18 portable AC: This is a 1.5-ton 4-in-1 portable AC that offers advanced features without any need to dig holes in the walls for installation. It comes with a multifunctional design with AC, fan, dehumidifier and auto modes in one compact unit. It comes with built-in energy-saving mode, adjustable air vents, and overheat protection, making it a great option.

PortaQool 3S portable AC: Another portable AC to consider would be this 1-ton PortaQool 3S from Cruise. It is a handy and on the wheels portable AC with quick, easy and manual application. It comes with a wireless remote control, 2D Auto Airflow, Dust Filter, and smart WiFi connectivity as well.

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Windowless Portable AC: It is a small 24.4-inch evaporative Air Cooler that comes with 3-speed settings and 4 modes. Users can also set timers and control the device via a wireless remote control. It offers a 2-gallon water tank that claims to offer refreshing air all day, and its 120° oscillation will offer cooling across your entire space.