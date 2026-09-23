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Beats 360 launches in India at ₹42,900, offering new headphones with interchangeable cushions

Beats 360 launches in India at ₹42,900, offering new headphones with interchangeable cushions

The new over-ear headphones combine customisable cushions with noise cancellation, spatial audio, long battery life and Apple and Android connectivity for everyday use, travel and workouts across different daily routines.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Beats 360 launches in India at ₹42,900, offering new headphones with interchangeable cushionsBeats 360 headphones launch in India with interchangeable cushions and 32-hour battery life.(Photo: Beats)

Beats has introduced its new flagship over-ear headphones, the Beats 360, in India at a price of ₹42,900. This model includes a new customisation option within the Beats range, enabling users to replace both the ear cushions and the headband cushions to suit their preferred colour, material or style. The company states that the headphones are intended for everyday use such as commuting, working, training and travelling, with a particular emphasis on comfort and durability.

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The Beats 360 include Active Noise Cancelling, a Transparency mode, personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and Dolby Atmos. They have an IPX4 rating for resistance to sweat and water. The headphones will be available for order from September 22, and in stores from September 24. They are available in Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky.

Beats 360 features and audio

The Beats 360 feature custom-made drivers incorporating dual neodymium magnets and a new acoustic system which is intended to produce clearer sound together with strong bass and low distortion. Active Noise Cancellation adjusts itself to block out external sounds, whereas Transparency mode allows you to hear your surroundings. Adaptive EQ constantly modifies the sound according to the fit.

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The headphones include nine microphones, one function being active noise cancellation and the other being the capture of voice, together with a system intended to enhance voice clarity when on a call; they also have a personalised spatial audio feature which creates an immersive listening experience by means of head tracking.

The cushions are available in two materials, Performance Knit and UltraPlush. The headphones can be found in four colours, and with the help of the extra cushion kits the range is extended to include six colours in Performance Knit and two in UltraPlush.

Battery, connectivity and price

With ANC or Adaptive EQ on, the Beats 360 can provide up to 32 hours of playback, and a five-minute USB-C charge will give up to one hour of listening time. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and have features available on both Apple and Android devices, such as automatic switching, Find My, Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find Hub.

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The headphones include multiple components made from 80% recycled plastic, use 100% recycled rare earth elements in their magnets, and come with plant-based packaging. Cushion kits are available separately and start at ₹6,900 in certain markets.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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