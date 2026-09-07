Before Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Huawei and Xiaomi foldables may take spotlight

Foldable smartphone battle: Apple vs Huawei vs Xiaomi

Huawei’s Mate XT 2 is the company’s new-generation tri-fold smartphone and successor to the Mate XT. According to a Bloomberg report, the tri-fold is said to feature two folding mechanisms, effectively combining a phone and tablet. It is reported to be powered by LogicFolding, Huawei's new chip-design approach that claims to improve performance.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 18 Fold is also said to launch later today with a passport-like design, similar to what we saw with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the anticipated design for the iPhone Ultra. It is expected to be powered by memory from CXMT and Xiaomi's own Xring O3 chip.

This showcases how quickly Huawei and Xiaomi are releasing foldable hardware with domestic chip and component development just as Apple is preparing to enter the foldable market. This can be seen as a defensive move because it could create significant competition for Apple. Despite competition, Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment could attract more consumer attention.

Advertisement

The smartphone market is declining

The global smartphone market is expected to have its worst-ever decline this year, with shipments projected to fall 14%, according to Counterpoint. Amid the growing cost of memory and other parts, brands are moving towards expensive phones to deal with higher component costs; smartphone makers are increasingly focusing on premium devices, especially foldables.