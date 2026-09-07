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Before Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Huawei and Xiaomi foldables may take spotlight

Before Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Huawei and Xiaomi foldables may take spotlight

Before Apple unveils its first foldable iPhone, two new foldables from Chinese smartphone makers could steal the spotlight.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 3:33 PM IST
Before Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Huawei and Xiaomi foldables may take spotlight Huawei and Xiaomi are releasing foldable hardware with domestic chip and component development just as Apple is preparing to enter the foldable market.

Apple’s first-ever foldable device, the iPhone Ultra, is set to launch this week on September 9, 2026. But before Apple unveils the device, two new foldables from Chinese smartphone makers could steal the spotlight.

Today, Huawei will debut its second-generation ultra-premium trifold device, the Mate XT 2. On the same evening, Xiaomi is also said to launch its foldable, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, with a passport-like design, similar to the iPhone Ultra’s anticipated design. Both foldables are set to challenge Apple’s first foldable phone and raise the stakes in the premium foldable smartphone race.

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Foldable smartphone battle: Apple vs Huawei vs Xiaomi

Huawei’s Mate XT 2 is the company’s new-generation tri-fold smartphone and successor to the Mate XT. According to a Bloomberg report, the tri-fold is said to feature two folding mechanisms, effectively combining a phone and tablet. It is reported to be powered by LogicFolding, Huawei's new chip-design approach that claims to improve performance.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 18 Fold is also said to launch later today with a passport-like design, similar to what we saw with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the anticipated design for the iPhone Ultra. It is expected to be powered by memory from CXMT and Xiaomi's own Xring O3 chip.

This showcases how quickly Huawei and Xiaomi are releasing foldable hardware with domestic chip and component development just as Apple is preparing to enter the foldable market. This can be seen as a defensive move because it could create significant competition for Apple. Despite competition, Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment could attract more consumer attention.

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The smartphone market is declining

The global smartphone market is expected to have its worst-ever decline this year, with shipments projected to fall 14%, according to Counterpoint. Amid the growing cost of memory and other parts, brands are moving towards expensive phones to deal with higher component costs; smartphone makers are increasingly focusing on premium devices, especially foldables.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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