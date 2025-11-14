BenQ launches ScreenBar Halo 2 in India with smarter lighting, wider coverage and refined design

BenQ has introduced the ScreenBar Halo 2 in India, positioning it as a next-generation monitor lighting solution for professionals, creators and gamers who often work in low or shifting lighting conditions. The new model arrives after four years of research and user studies, offering 423 per cent wider coverage than its predecessor thanks to a new triple-curvature backlight design and an upgraded dual-light system.

Advertisement

The ScreenBar Halo 2 aims to tackle common issues caused by traditional desk lamps, such as glare and uneven illumination. Using BenQ’s ASYM Light optical technology and an 18-degree asymmetrical cut-off angle, the lamp directs light onto the desk rather than the screen. This prevents glare and reduces direct light exposure to the eyes while maintaining balanced ambient brightness, a factor BenQ says is critical for reducing visual fatigue.

“We know professionals demand precision in lighting,” said JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting. “That’s why we’ve re-engineered the controller, making it intuitive and precise. The anti-fingerprint coated wireless control dial lets users smoothly adjust brightness (0–100 per cent) and colour temperature (2700K–6500K), perfect for colour grading, content creation, or late-night work.”

Advertisement

BenQ has also redesigned the mounting system, replacing traditional clips with a gravity-inspired mechanism made from zinc alloy. It rests gently on monitors of varying thicknesses, including curved displays, without causing damage. “It rests gently on the screen instead of clipping on, making it far more screen-friendly,” added Judy Yang, Lead Mechanical Engineer at BenQ Smart Lighting.

The Halo 2 comes with several intelligent features, including auto-dimming, motion detection that switches the lamp on when the user returns to the desk, and memory settings that store preferred lighting configurations. These additions are designed to create an effortless and energy-efficient experience throughout the day.

The design has been co-developed with MINIMAL Design, led by former Nike Global Creative Director Scott Wilson. The resulting metallic finish and minimalist profile are intended to blend into premium home offices and studio setups, complementing BenQ’s PD, RD, MOBIUZ and MA monitor lines.

Advertisement

“At BenQ, great technology should enhance human experience,” said Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. “The ScreenBar Halo 2 combines intelligent engineering, elegant design, and smart automation to make modern workspaces healthier, more productive, and visually inspiring.”

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is available across BenQ’s India E-Store, Amazon India and select retail partners at a price of Rs 17,490.