BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ gaming monitor review: Who is it for?

In a market increasingly dominated by the high-contrast allure of OLEDs, BenQ Zowie has taken a defiant stand with the XL2566X+. At Business Today, we have been using this monitor as our go-to for everything from video game reviews and work to regular content consumption and here is our review of it.

Design

The BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ is a monitor that ignores modern trends like 4K or OLED to focus entirely on the requirements of professional esports.

The monitor maintains an industrial aesthetic, featuring a functional matte black finish and relatively thick bezels. While it lacks the sleekness of modern displays, its design is purely ergonomic.

The stand has been redesigned with industrial-grade bearings, allowing for incredibly smooth height adjustments and a satisfying click when you lock it into place.

It also includes visible markings on the neck and base, which are essential for pro players who need to replicate their exact setup at different tournaments. The base itself has a smaller footprint than previous models, freeing up desk space for large mouse movements and aggressive keyboard angling.

Display and Performance

The display is a 24.1-inch Fast TN panel with a native 1080p resolution. While TN panels are often criticised for poor viewing angles and washed-out colours, the XL2566X+ uses a newly developed panel that offers much better colour vibrancy than its predecessors.

We tested the monitor across a variety of competitive titles:

Valorant: The clarity provided by the DyAc 2 technology (dual-backlight strobing) made tracking fast-moving agents like Jett or Neon feel significantly easier.

Halo Infinite: The 400Hz refresh rate provided a noticeable boost in fluidity (in certain parts of the multiplayer maps) during high-speed CTF battles and husky raids, and the notorious “ghosting” problem was also rarely visible.

Halo The Master Chief Collection: For those who would rather enjoy a more leisurely grunt-hunting experience, the monitor also performs well with single-player FPS games. We played Halo: The Master Chief Collection on this monitor, and the experience was equally pleasing, albeit a bit less tense.

So, if you are someone who likes to casually game, this monitor will serve you as well.

FC26: Fast camera pans and quick passes often cause smear and ball duplication on slower displays, but the XL2566X+ kept the ball, the pitch and the players perfectly sharp.

Additional features

The monitor comes with the S-Switch remote, a puck-like controller that lets you navigate the OSD and switch between three custom profiles instantly.

It also includes Shields (side visors) to block out ambient light and peripheral distractions

(like your co-workers snooping on you).

Port selection

Connectivity is focused on supporting high-bandwidth gaming; you get 1 display port and 3 HDMI 2.0 ports for secondary devices, though they are limited to 240Hz on PC and 120Hz for consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There’s a 3.5mm Headphone jack for direct audio output and a dedicated S-Switch port for the included S-Switch remote.

PROS:

-Unrivalled motion clarity thanks to DyAc 2.

-The 400Hz refresh rate is a tangible upgrade for high-tier competitive play.

-Superb, high-quality stand with a compact base.

-Handy S-Switch for rapid profile switching.

CONS:

-Poor viewing angles compared to IPS or OLED panels.

-1080p resolution is dated for anything other than competitive gaming.

-HDMI ports are limited to 2.0, meaning no 400Hz support over HDMI.

Verdict

The BenQ Zowie XL2566X+ is not a "general purpose" monitor. If you want to watch movies or play cinematic RPGs, an OLED or IPS panel will serve you better. However, for the serious competitive player, it is arguably the best tool on the market.

It prioritises visual clarity and response time above all else, making it a specialist piece of kit for those who value performance over aesthetics, and if you are someone who is into esports or professional gaming, or even someone who enjoys fast-paced shooters and competitive gaming, this is one monitor you should seriously consider.

Price: Rs 54,990

