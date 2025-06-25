Bernie Sanders says AI should give 4-day workweek: Can India follow?

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released Tuesday, US Senator Bernie Sanders urged that productivity gains from artificial intelligence should reduce, not eliminate jobs. Instead, he called for a statutory reduction in work hours: “Your productivity is increasing because we give you AI… I’m going to reduce your workweek to 32 hours,” Sanders said. He argued that AI should free up personal time, rather than pad corporate profits.

Sanders’s 32‑Hour Workweek Act, introduced last year, would require overtime pay beyond a 32‑hour standard week, rolled out over four years. The notion is gaining traction globally, with some companies already piloting shorter weeks, and CEOs predicting that AI will facilitate reduced hours.

But how does this US movement resonate in India, which is one of the world’s most overworked nations? Indians log 46.7–47.7 hours per week on average, according to the latest data from the International Labour Organization (ILO). This is among the highest in the world; 51% of Indian workers exceed 49 hours/week, second only to Bhutan.

Formal sectors like IT often unofficially demand 12‑hour days and 70‑hour weeks. High-profile voices include Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy endorsing a 70‑hour model, and L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calling for a 90‑hour workweek, sparking national debate.

Rising burnout is also taking its toll: a 2024 study reported 58% of Indian workers experienced burnout, the highest globally, leading to reduced productivity, morale, and mental well‑being. Public and private resistance is growing, with calls to rethink excessive work culture.

Can India Embrace Sanders‑Style Reform?

A Pearson report suggests Indian tech workers could reclaim half a day per week through process automation by 2029, offering a route to reduced hours. The legal framework also needs work. India’s 48‑hour legal cap is often bypassed, but enforcement remains weak. However, the biggest issue will be the pushback from management. Many industry leaders endorse long working hours as patriotic and productive.

Road Ahead

Bringing Sanders’s global vision to India’s economy might involve:

Pilot programs in tech sectors, using AI/automation to implement four-day/32-hour weeks.

Strengthening enforcement of labour laws to prevent exploitative overtime.

Supportive public discourse, including mental health initiatives and awareness campaigns.

Engaging across sectors, ensuring gig, informal, and formal workers share the benefits

Bottom line

Sanders’s proposal to redirect AI-driven gains toward reducing work time is gaining global relevance. For India, where workweeks often exceed 47 hours with soaring burnout and poor productivity, a systemic shift toward shorter weeks could be transformative. But realising it would require recalibrating laws, corporate mindsets, and national priorities.

Here's the full Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bernie Sanders.