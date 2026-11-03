From affordable accessories and audio upgrades to premium entertainment systems and smart home gadgets, here are Business Today’s picks for the best tech gifts to consider this Diwali, across different categories and budgets.

Note: Prices mentioned are indicative Indian retail prices. The prices in brackets indicate potential festive deal prices and may vary across retailers, locations and payment offers.

1. Portable speakers

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor 30W

Price: Rs 4,499 (can go as low as Rs 3,499)

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor is a compact Bluetooth speaker with a 30W audio output, designed for music lovers who want good audio quality wherever they go. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and stereo pairing, and is genuinely punching way above its weight in terms of audio quality-to-price ratio. It sounds like a Rs 12,000 speaker for under Rs 5,000.

Advertisement

Pros:

30W sound output.

Rugged IP67 water and dust resistance.

Up to 12 hours of claimed battery life.

Stereo pairing support.

Cons:

Bass gets muddled in some songs at max volume.

No Wi-Fi connectivity.

Sony ULT Field 3

Price: Rs 24,990 (can go as low as Rs 12,990)

The Sony ULT Field 3 is built for listeners who enjoy bass-heavy music, with its dedicated ULT button boosting low-frequency output. It features IP67 water and dust resistance, a detachable shoulder strap and up to 24 hours of claimed battery life.

Pros:

Powerful, bass-heavy sound.

Rugged and durable construction.

Up to 24 hours of claimed battery life.

Portable design with a detachable shoulder strap.

Cons:

Advertisement

Bass-forward tuning may not appeal to everyone.

Relatively expensive at its MRP.

Sonos Roam 2

Price: Rs 17,999 (can go as low as Rs 14,999)

The Sonos Roam 2 combines portable Bluetooth playback with Wi-Fi-based Sonos streaming, making it a versatile addition to a smart home. Its compact design, automatic Trueplay tuning and IP67 rating make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor listening.

Pros:

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Excellent portability.

Automatic sound optimisation.

IP67 water and dust protection.

Apple AirPlay 2 support.

Cons:

Premium pricing.

Smaller size limits its bass output and overall loudness compared with bigger speakers.

Battery life is limited to a claimed 10 hours.

2. Power banks

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh

Price: Rs 5,999 (can go as low as Rs 5,499)

Super slim, compact and easy to carry, Xiaomi's UltraThin 5,000mAh wireless power bank is designed for people who do not want to carry bulky charging accessories. Measuring just 6mm thick and weighing approximately 98g, it supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and 22.5W wired charging.

Advertisement

Pros:

Extremely slim and lightweight design.

Magnetic wireless charging.

Up to 22.5W wired charging.

Easy to carry.

Cons:

Limited 5,000mAh capacity.

Wireless charging is generally slower and less efficient than wired charging.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Fast Charging

Price: Rs 5,199 (can go as low as Rs 4,999)

For someone who needs considerably more power on the move, Xiaomi's 20,000mAh power bank offers a much bigger battery and up to 165W combined output. With an integrated USB-C cable, multiple charging ports and a colour display, it can charge compatible phones, tablets and supported laptops.

Pros:

Large 20,000mAh capacity.

Up to 165W combined output.

Built-in USB-C cable.

Multiple output options and a colour display.

Cons:

Very bulky at approximately 486g.

Maximum charging speed depends on device compatibility.

3. Home speakers

Lumio Aura 5

Price: Rs 22,999 (can go as low as Rs 19,999)

The Lumio Aura 5 is a pair of Hi-Fi home speakers designed for music enthusiasts who want a more immersive listening experience. With HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.4 and multiple audio inputs, they can double as speakers for televisions, projectors, computers, record players or as your standalone pair of home speakers. They have a thick, high-density acoustic-grade wooden shell that absorbs excess standing waves and doesn’t vibrate.

Advertisement

Pros:

Versatile connectivity options.

Powerful, room-filling sound at 105 dB.

Deep bass response.

Suitable for both music and television viewing.

Wood build for vibration management.

Cons:

Requires dedicated space.

No Built-In battery power.

4. Headphones

Beats 360

Price: Rs 42,900

Beats 360 are the brand's latest flagship over-ear headphones, featuring interchangeable earcup and headband cushions that allow users to customise their appearance. They also offer Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, IPX4 resistance and up to 32 hours of claimed battery life. Consider these for your gym-going techies.

Pros:

Interchangeable earcup and headband cushions.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

Personalised Spatial Audio.

Up to 32 hours of claimed battery life.

IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

Cons:

Expensive.

Additional cushion kits cost extra.

Apple-specific features offer the best experience within Apple's ecosystem.

9. Noise Airwave Max 6

Price: Rs 4,999 (can go as low as Rs 3,999)

The Noise Airwave Max 6 is an affordable over-ear headphone option for listeners looking for a feature-packed audio upgrade without spending a fortune. It offers active noise cancellation, LDAC support and a bass-heavy sound profile, along with a premium-looking design.

Advertisement

Pros:

Powerful ANC.

LDAC support.

Tactile physical controls.

Premium-feeling metal bands.

Impressive battery life.

Cons:

Can feel heavy during extended listening sessions.

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit everyone.

No automatic pause functionality.

Sony WH-1000XM6

Price: Rs 49,990 (can go as low as Rs 35,990)

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones are aimed at people who want one of the most complete wireless listening experiences available. They feature the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, a 12-microphone system, adaptive noise cancellation and high-resolution audio support.

Pros:

Excellent active noise cancellation.

Detailed audio reproduction.

Comfortable design.

Impressive call quality.

Extensive customisation options.

Cons:

Premium pricing.

Touch controls and extensive settings may take some getting used to.

Can feel flimsy due to light-weight build.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i

Price: Rs 4,499 (can go as low as Rs 3,499)

The Soundcore Q20i is a value-for-money option for anyone looking to get into wireless ANC headphones without spending too much. It features hybrid active noise cancellation, 40mm drivers, customisable EQ and up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC switched on.

Pros:

Affordable.

Good battery life.

Hybrid ANC.

Customisable sound through the companion app.

40mm drivers.

Cons:

Build quality feels relatively basic.

ANC performance is not comparable to premium headphones.

CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro

Price: Rs 9,999 (can go as low as Rs 5,499)

The CMF Headphone Pro combines Nothing's distinctive design language with a feature-rich wireless audio package. It offers 40mm drivers, up to 40dB hybrid ANC, LDAC support, and a claimed battery life of up to 100 hours with ANC switched off.

Pros:

Distinctive design.

Impressive claimed battery life.

LDAC support.

Customisable sound and ANC.

Comfortable over-ear design.

Interchangeable cushions.

Cons:

Plastic-heavy construction.

Sound profile and controls may take some getting used to.

Apple AirPods Max 2

Price: Rs 67,900

For Apple users who want a premium audio experience, the AirPods Max 2 are among the most desirable gifts this festive season. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, they bring improved active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation and lossless audio over USB-C.

Pros:

Excellent integration with Apple devices.

Improved ANC.

Premium aluminium and mesh construction.

Personalised Spatial Audio.

Lossless wired playback over USB-C.

Cons:

Very expensive.

Relatively heavy.

Some features work best within Apple's ecosystem.

5. Gaming

ONMO+ Gaming Console

Price: Varied packages starting from Rs 3,999

The ONMO+ is an affordable gaming console designed for casual gamers who want an accessible way to play games on their television and other compatible devices. Its compact form factor and bundled controller make it an interesting entry-level gift for younger gamers and families.

Pros:

Accessible entry-level gaming option.

Compact form factor.

Suitable for casual gaming.

Good controller.

Fairly easy setup.

Cons:

Not comparable to mainstream consoles in terms of graphics or processing power.

Game library and compatibility should be checked before buying.

Requires stable and very fast internet.

Laggy UI.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Price: 64,990 (Digital Edition)

The PlayStation 5 Slim packs Sony's powerful gaming hardware into a more compact design than the original PS5. With support for 4K gaming, ray tracing, fast SSD storage and an extensive library of exclusive titles, it remains an excellent gift for serious gamers.

Pros:

Strong gaming performance.

Excellent exclusive titles.

Fast loading times.

DualSense controller offers immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Cons:

Expensive.

Games and accessories can also be expensive.

Disc and digital editions have different buying considerations.

No physical game discs from Jan 2028.

Xbox Series S

Price: Rs 31,990 (can go as low as Rs 24,990 through third-party offline retailers)

The Xbox Series S is a compact, all-digital gaming console that offers an accessible entry point into Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. Its biggest attraction is access to Xbox Game Pass, which gives players access to a massive catalogue of games through a subscription.

Pros:

Compact design.

More affordable entry point into current-generation gaming.

Game Pass access.

Backward compatibility with supported Xbox titles.

Cons:

Less powerful than the Xbox Series X and PS5.

Limited storage on the 512GB variant.

No disc drive.

A note on console discounts: Despite reports of limited availability and price-related concerns in the Indian console market, discounts on gaming consoles are still being seen through independent offline third-party retailers. These are retailer-led offers and not official discounts announced by Sony or Microsoft. Buyers should check local electronics stores and independent gaming retailers for festive deals rather than relying exclusively on online listings.

6. Appliances

Prestige Espresso 800W Coffee Maker

Price: Rs 7,195 (can go as low as Rs 5,395)

For the coffee enthusiast, Prestige's 800W espresso coffee maker brings the café experience home without requiring an expensive coffee machine. It features a 3.5-bar brewing system, a built-in milk frother and the ability to prepare up to four cups in one go.

Pros:

Affordable entry into home coffee-making.

Built-in milk frother.

Compact design.

Can prepare multiple cups in one go.

Cons:

Limited brewing pressure compared with more expensive espresso machines.

Requires manual preparation.

Not a replacement for a professional espresso machine.

NUUK SĒRV MAX

Price: Rs 3,698 (can go as low as Rs 2,699)

The NUUK SĒRV MAX is a multi-cook kettle designed for people who want more functionality from a compact kitchen appliance. With a 1.3-litre capacity, a 700W heating element and an included steam tray, it can be used to prepare everything from noodles and soups to steamed vegetables and momos.

Pros:

Multiple cooking functions.

Compact design.

Stainless steel interior.

Included steam tray.

Useful for small kitchens and hostels.

Cons:

Limited 1.3-litre capacity.

Not a replacement for a full-sized kitchen appliance.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact

Price: Rs 6,999

With air quality becoming an increasingly important consideration in Indian homes, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact makes for a practical festive gift. It offers a particle CADR of up to 230 cubic metres per hour, filtration efficiency of up to 99.97 per cent for 0.3-micron particles and smart app controls.

Pros:

Compact design.

Smart app controls.

Up to 400 sq ft coverage under specified conditions.

Quiet 20dB sleep mode.

High-efficiency filtration.

Cons: