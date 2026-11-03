Diwali is the perfect excuse to upgrade your gadgets or surprise your favourite “techy” in your life with something they will actually use… alternatively, you can just buy any of these for yourself and treat yourself this festive season!
Whether it is a portable Bluetooth speaker for a house party, a pair of premium headphones, a new gaming console or a smart appliance for the home, there is no shortage of interesting tech gifts this festive season.
From affordable accessories and audio upgrades to premium entertainment systems and smart home gadgets, here are Business Today’s picks for the best tech gifts to consider this Diwali, across different categories and budgets.
Note: Prices mentioned are indicative Indian retail prices. The prices in brackets indicate potential festive deal prices and may vary across retailers, locations and payment offers.
1. Portable speakers
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor 30W
Price: Rs 4,499 (can go as low as Rs 3,499)
The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor is a compact Bluetooth speaker with a 30W audio output, designed for music lovers who want good audio quality wherever they go. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and stereo pairing, and is genuinely punching way above its weight in terms of audio quality-to-price ratio. It sounds like a Rs 12,000 speaker for under Rs 5,000.
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Sony ULT Field 3
Price: Rs 24,990 (can go as low as Rs 12,990)
The Sony ULT Field 3 is built for listeners who enjoy bass-heavy music, with its dedicated ULT button boosting low-frequency output. It features IP67 water and dust resistance, a detachable shoulder strap and up to 24 hours of claimed battery life.
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Sonos Roam 2
Price: Rs 17,999 (can go as low as Rs 14,999)
The Sonos Roam 2 combines portable Bluetooth playback with Wi-Fi-based Sonos streaming, making it a versatile addition to a smart home. Its compact design, automatic Trueplay tuning and IP67 rating make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor listening.
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2. Power banks
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh
Price: Rs 5,999 (can go as low as Rs 5,499)
Super slim, compact and easy to carry, Xiaomi's UltraThin 5,000mAh wireless power bank is designed for people who do not want to carry bulky charging accessories. Measuring just 6mm thick and weighing approximately 98g, it supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and 22.5W wired charging.
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Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Fast Charging
Price: Rs 5,199 (can go as low as Rs 4,999)
For someone who needs considerably more power on the move, Xiaomi's 20,000mAh power bank offers a much bigger battery and up to 165W combined output. With an integrated USB-C cable, multiple charging ports and a colour display, it can charge compatible phones, tablets and supported laptops.
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3. Home speakers
Lumio Aura 5
Price: Rs 22,999 (can go as low as Rs 19,999)
The Lumio Aura 5 is a pair of Hi-Fi home speakers designed for music enthusiasts who want a more immersive listening experience. With HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.4 and multiple audio inputs, they can double as speakers for televisions, projectors, computers, record players or as your standalone pair of home speakers. They have a thick, high-density acoustic-grade wooden shell that absorbs excess standing waves and doesn’t vibrate.
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4. Headphones
Beats 360
Price: Rs 42,900
Beats 360 are the brand's latest flagship over-ear headphones, featuring interchangeable earcup and headband cushions that allow users to customise their appearance. They also offer Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, IPX4 resistance and up to 32 hours of claimed battery life. Consider these for your gym-going techies.
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9. Noise Airwave Max 6
Price: Rs 4,999 (can go as low as Rs 3,999)
The Noise Airwave Max 6 is an affordable over-ear headphone option for listeners looking for a feature-packed audio upgrade without spending a fortune. It offers active noise cancellation, LDAC support and a bass-heavy sound profile, along with a premium-looking design.
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Sony WH-1000XM6
Price: Rs 49,990 (can go as low as Rs 35,990)
Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones are aimed at people who want one of the most complete wireless listening experiences available. They feature the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, a 12-microphone system, adaptive noise cancellation and high-resolution audio support.
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Soundcore by Anker Q20i
Price: Rs 4,499 (can go as low as Rs 3,499)
The Soundcore Q20i is a value-for-money option for anyone looking to get into wireless ANC headphones without spending too much. It features hybrid active noise cancellation, 40mm drivers, customisable EQ and up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC switched on.
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CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro
Price: Rs 9,999 (can go as low as Rs 5,499)
The CMF Headphone Pro combines Nothing's distinctive design language with a feature-rich wireless audio package. It offers 40mm drivers, up to 40dB hybrid ANC, LDAC support, and a claimed battery life of up to 100 hours with ANC switched off.
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Apple AirPods Max 2
Price: Rs 67,900
For Apple users who want a premium audio experience, the AirPods Max 2 are among the most desirable gifts this festive season. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, they bring improved active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation and lossless audio over USB-C.
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5. Gaming
ONMO+ Gaming Console
Price: Varied packages starting from Rs 3,999
The ONMO+ is an affordable gaming console designed for casual gamers who want an accessible way to play games on their television and other compatible devices. Its compact form factor and bundled controller make it an interesting entry-level gift for younger gamers and families.
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Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Price: 64,990 (Digital Edition)
The PlayStation 5 Slim packs Sony's powerful gaming hardware into a more compact design than the original PS5. With support for 4K gaming, ray tracing, fast SSD storage and an extensive library of exclusive titles, it remains an excellent gift for serious gamers.
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Xbox Series S
Price: Rs 31,990 (can go as low as Rs 24,990 through third-party offline retailers)
The Xbox Series S is a compact, all-digital gaming console that offers an accessible entry point into Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. Its biggest attraction is access to Xbox Game Pass, which gives players access to a massive catalogue of games through a subscription.
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A note on console discounts: Despite reports of limited availability and price-related concerns in the Indian console market, discounts on gaming consoles are still being seen through independent offline third-party retailers. These are retailer-led offers and not official discounts announced by Sony or Microsoft. Buyers should check local electronics stores and independent gaming retailers for festive deals rather than relying exclusively on online listings.
6. Appliances
Prestige Espresso 800W Coffee Maker
Price: Rs 7,195 (can go as low as Rs 5,395)
For the coffee enthusiast, Prestige's 800W espresso coffee maker brings the café experience home without requiring an expensive coffee machine. It features a 3.5-bar brewing system, a built-in milk frother and the ability to prepare up to four cups in one go.
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NUUK SĒRV MAX
Price: Rs 3,698 (can go as low as Rs 2,699)
The NUUK SĒRV MAX is a multi-cook kettle designed for people who want more functionality from a compact kitchen appliance. With a 1.3-litre capacity, a 700W heating element and an included steam tray, it can be used to prepare everything from noodles and soups to steamed vegetables and momos.
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Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact
Price: Rs 6,999
With air quality becoming an increasingly important consideration in Indian homes, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact makes for a practical festive gift. It offers a particle CADR of up to 230 cubic metres per hour, filtration efficiency of up to 99.97 per cent for 0.3-micron particles and smart app controls.
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I cover everything related to technology and automobiles. My goal is simple: take the complicated, jargon-heavy world of tech and cars and break it down into plain English. I don’t see the point in using big words for the sake of it. If I can’t explain a new smartphone processor or a hybrid engine in a way that’s easy to understand and genuinely interesting to read, then I’m not doing my job properly.
My writing tends to be a little unconventional, often throwing in a quick one-liner to keep things moving. I’m genuinely obsessed with how things work, whether it’s the physics behind a new racing game or the mechanics of an electric vehicle. For me, the best part of this job is finding a straightforward way to tell a complex story. If it involves a screen, a controller or four wheels, I make sure I know everything there is to know about it.