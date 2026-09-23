Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to know

As India prepares for its upcoming festive shopping season, Amazon and Flipkart are getting ready for big sales. However, shoppers need to be careful when using AI to find deals. Banks are warning about risks related to AI-driven online shopping, including scams, fraud, and data privacy issues, according to a Reuters report cited by Moneycontrol.
Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days are two major sales periods when consumers typically compare deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances, fashion, and more. As AI tools become more common for finding products and comparing options, questions are arising about how these systems will work for shoppers.