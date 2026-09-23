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Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to know

Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to know

As India’s biggest online sales approach, AI-powered shopping assistants could change how consumers discover deals, while banks warn about fraud, privacy and consumer protection risks during festive shopping.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to knowAI shopping tools could bring new fraud and privacy risks during Amazon and Flipkart sales.(Representative image)

As India prepares for its upcoming festive shopping season, Amazon and Flipkart are getting ready for big sales. However, shoppers need to be careful when using AI to find deals. Banks are warning about risks related to AI-driven online shopping, including scams, fraud, and data privacy issues, according to a Reuters report cited by Moneycontrol.

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Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days are two major sales periods when consumers typically compare deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances, fashion, and more. As AI tools become more common for finding products and comparing options, questions are arising about how these systems will work for shoppers.

Must Read: iPhone 17 price during Flipkart sale: Big Billion Days deal teased at around Rs 70,000

Why banks are concerned about AI shopping

Banks are concerned because festive sales often feature product discounts along with bank promotions, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI plans. This means the final price can depend on various conditions, not just the initial discount, so shoppers should check offers carefully before buying.

Must Read: 'It's Now or Never': Amazon’s Zeba Khan talks about India's playbook for the Great Indian Festival 2026

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According to Reuters, banks like NatWest, Bank of America, ING, ASB Bank, Capital One, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have noticed increased interest in AI shopping agents. However, they also point out that this technology is developing faster than industry standards and consumer protections.

What you should keep in mind

AI shopping assistants are designed to help search for products, compare options, and even complete purchases. Companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta are promoting these AI tools. 

Consumers should remember that it’s unclear whether AI agents will always have their best interests at heart. With many listings and promotional offers available during the festive sales, the growing use of AI in shopping adds complexity to online purchasing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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