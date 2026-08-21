BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone

According to a KRAFTON India press release, the new BGMI redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used once per account. The codes are not available for guest accounts, while successfully claimed rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.

The 50 codes released by KRAFTON India are:

LLZBZ8JX9NHJ4ABT LLZCZMFKF6X74UHF LLZDZ3EU34DJ5P9E LLZEZKTGTXTFQ4JT LLZFZUX6QRPSHNC6 LLZGZ4QTD9K8TTH6 LLZHZD6PSQMK3C7D LLZIZFA9JX5UP46W LLZJZDWR3F8XUGBM LLZKZT4BKBT6AVWG LLZLZDPRQ36UTU5N LLZMZRNGNJNWH3KH LLZNZR8RSGWTQAAV LLZOZJCVXB36J54P LLZPZU67P8NGEWXS LLZQZGRSHJ837RVF LLZRZETT4CMF98V6 LLZVZN8R5N7JMR8U LLZTZ7VJGKJ6XJBQ LLZUZU7N5XGB658P LLZBAZEBUEBB35J8 LLZBBZMJGTXUDDPN LLZBCZ4CFXBXGD67 LLZBDZJ7W934SE4M LLZBEZB85M69MES5 LLZBFZV9MUG5SJ3Q LLZBGZN4VU5APMXQ LLZBHZWDJRS5W594 LLZBIZ8EVWPGFX5N LLZBJZQXGJ9SPF3H LLZBKZM8X7STDWUJ LLZBLZRG4GEXRAVX LLZBMZXU3VNXAWME LLZBNZ5EG6T74JSH LLZBOZ8D4GAKKM3D LLZBPZVADURJCKXX LLZBQZ4779M8XJJD LLZBRZ56HD5A896E LLZBVZ4639J43H96 LLZBTZ5GKPDTDA9N LLZBUZ7AQMXK94DK LLZCAZ6UR43AJF9V LLZCBZC4W78EXR7P LLZCCZ99EXFFVG99 LLZCDZGRVEXB6EXX LLZCEZF9FFXB94HG LLZCFZCDVBKCW357 LLZCGZBDQ5KD4XQM LLZCHZUT5EG458HC LLZCIZDGHHXS5FC6

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How to redeem BGMI codes

Players must visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre and enter their Character ID and redemption code. After completing the CAPTCHA verification, they need to click Redeem.

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Eligible rewards will be delivered through in-game mail. KRAFTON India said players must claim these rewards within 30 days, after which the mailbox entry will expire.

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CarryMinati joins BGMI anniversary update

The latest reward initiative comes alongside BGMI’s 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The update features content creator CarryMinati as a playable character, a custom World of Wonder map inspired by his persona and a dedicated boss battle.

Players can also access an exclusive collection created in collaboration with NotYourType. KRAFTON India said BGMI has more than 260 million registered Indian players, making the anniversary update one of the game’s major seasonal content releases.

