BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone

According to a KRAFTON India press release, the new BGMI redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
Players can redeem only one code per day, and each code can be used once per account. The codes are not available for guest accounts, while successfully claimed rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.
The 50 codes released by KRAFTON India are:
- LLZBZ8JX9NHJ4ABT
- LLZCZMFKF6X74UHF
- LLZDZ3EU34DJ5P9E
- LLZEZKTGTXTFQ4JT
- LLZFZUX6QRPSHNC6
- LLZGZ4QTD9K8TTH6
- LLZHZD6PSQMK3C7D
- LLZIZFA9JX5UP46W
- LLZJZDWR3F8XUGBM
- LLZKZT4BKBT6AVWG
- LLZLZDPRQ36UTU5N
- LLZMZRNGNJNWH3KH
- LLZNZR8RSGWTQAAV
- LLZOZJCVXB36J54P
- LLZPZU67P8NGEWXS
- LLZQZGRSHJ837RVF
- LLZRZETT4CMF98V6
- LLZVZN8R5N7JMR8U
- LLZTZ7VJGKJ6XJBQ
- LLZUZU7N5XGB658P
- LLZBAZEBUEBB35J8
- LLZBBZMJGTXUDDPN
- LLZBCZ4CFXBXGD67
- LLZBDZJ7W934SE4M
- LLZBEZB85M69MES5
- LLZBFZV9MUG5SJ3Q
- LLZBGZN4VU5APMXQ
- LLZBHZWDJRS5W594
- LLZBIZ8EVWPGFX5N
- LLZBJZQXGJ9SPF3H
- LLZBKZM8X7STDWUJ
- LLZBLZRG4GEXRAVX
- LLZBMZXU3VNXAWME
- LLZBNZ5EG6T74JSH
- LLZBOZ8D4GAKKM3D
- LLZBPZVADURJCKXX
- LLZBQZ4779M8XJJD
- LLZBRZ56HD5A896E
- LLZBVZ4639J43H96
- LLZBTZ5GKPDTDA9N
- LLZBUZ7AQMXK94DK
- LLZCAZ6UR43AJF9V
- LLZCBZC4W78EXR7P
- LLZCCZ99EXFFVG99
- LLZCDZGRVEXB6EXX
- LLZCEZF9FFXB94HG
- LLZCFZCDVBKCW357
- LLZCGZBDQ5KD4XQM
- LLZCHZUT5EG458HC
- LLZCIZDGHHXS5FC6
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How to redeem BGMI codes
Players must visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre and enter their Character ID and redemption code. After completing the CAPTCHA verification, they need to click Redeem.
Eligible rewards will be delivered through in-game mail. KRAFTON India said players must claim these rewards within 30 days, after which the mailbox entry will expire.
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CarryMinati joins BGMI anniversary update
The latest reward initiative comes alongside BGMI’s 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update. The update features content creator CarryMinati as a playable character, a custom World of Wonder map inspired by his persona and a dedicated boss battle.
Players can also access an exclusive collection created in collaboration with NotYourType. KRAFTON India said BGMI has more than 260 million registered Indian players, making the anniversary update one of the game’s major seasonal content releases.