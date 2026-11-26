However, this is not an update to the existing BGMI application. KRAFTON is offering it as a separate game, with an initial download size of approximately 1GB. The move is aimed at making the game accessible to a wider range of smartphone users, particularly those who may find the regular version more demanding on their devices.

What does BGMI Air offer compared with regular BGMI?

BGMI Air was initially announced as BGMI Lite before being renamed on October 15. According to KRAFTON India, the game is designed to retain the core battle royale experience while requiring fewer device resources.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Mad rush: GTA 6 launch saw 35,000 students skip schools in UK & sparked global sick-day surge

The initial download is around 1GB, although the total storage requirement could increase after installation and additional downloads. BGMI Air will operate as a standalone application rather than replacing the existing BGMI game. If you already have a BGMI account, you will not need to transfer your account or create a new user ID to access it.

Reports ahead of the beta have also pointed to the inclusion of the classic Erangel map and multiplayer matches supporting up to 100 players.

How to download BGMI Air and when will it launch in India?

On Android, you can access the open beta through Google Play. Search for BGMI Air, check that KRAFTON is listed as the developer and select the official game listing to install it. Avoid downloading APK files from unofficial websites, as these may contain modified or unsafe versions.

Advertisement

On iPhone, LiveMint reported that the game had appeared on Apple’s App Store for pre-registration. However, KRAFTON has not announced an iOS TestFlight beta.

The Android open beta follows a closed testing programme held from November 20 to 24 across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. KRAFTON had announced that the game crossed 10 million pre-registrations before its rebranding. Registrations subsequently crossed 14 million on Google Play, according to the company’s November announcement cited by a LiveMint report.

BGMI Air is scheduled to officially launch in India on December 10, 2026.