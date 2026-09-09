BGMI Bloodline Awakening goes live: KRAFTON brings supernatural twist, 50 free redeem codes

ALSO READ: BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone
Players who are knocked out will reportedly be able to return as vampires, gaining access to special abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication. The update will also feature new PvE threats, adding another layer of unpredictability to matches, the gaming company said.
BGMI redeem codes valid till September 25
KRAFTON India said the 50 redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, although each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, while each code can be used only once per account.
The codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.
KRAFTON India advised players to use only the official website for the redemption process and said expired or fully used codes will no longer work. The company has released the complete list of 50 codes:-
1. LUZBZUE7QCHWA37C
2. LUZCZDHE66ATD39R
3. LUZDZXVNHU5QMDFW
4. LUZEZB7PUNWE9PFU
5. LUZFZTSH8SNBTWKD
6. LUZGZMAMM7VB7TVX
7. LUZHZCNXWA5S3BA6
8. LUZIZXK39RXPP9NC
9. LUZJZFQSUE4T5XPP
10. LUZKZQ9RXXAKQMKK
11. LUZLZP8XNJFFUJN4
12. LUZMZNTPXCJ7MRD5
13. LUZNZDWAS4N8S4DW
14. LUZOZFXS9G5J9XHQ
15. LUZPZHPQ4TAJ4M84
16. LUZQZFMDXND9XWB3
17. LUZRZ3QVMH5GAA5F
18. LUZVZESSQNN5V556
19. LUZTZ45HJAAH46K5
20. LUZUZ364SN6TH3S6
21. LUZBAZXPT79SQVQW
22. LUZBBZG3FWK43NS9
23. LUZBCZMN68UUEA6F
24. LUZBDZ83HAKEXPAE
25. LUZBEZ9VTVU4U3U9
26. LUZBFZJNPVM3NRKM
27. LUZBGZ5TAS57EDQ7
28. LUZBHZK5SS8GSE9U
29. LUZBIZ6WTQCUHNDJ
30. LUZBJZQNGEDUBGDV
31. LUZBKZHQ677H5P53
32. LUZBLZVS8QQT473X
33. LUZBMZCCDFUKMUSQ
34. LUZBNZBV3XRPAHVQ
35. LUZBOZJAC9U5MBBE
36. LUZBPZ3N8VVSBTF9
37. LUZBQZCQK355DC4W
38. LUZBRZE7XJWGUWUR
39. LUZBVZFHPGW7V77E
40. LUZBTZGN6V5EGJNF
41. LUZBUZVMJCHJ7Q6P
42. LUZCAZGAAXGEBEP7
43. LUZCBZRX9ETBXA3E
44. LUZCCZ89XC7QTM5B
45. LUZCDZ9TT8DU73J8
46. LUZCEZK3HCF3TCFX
47. LUZCFZSW8375KQ6K
48. LUZCGZK4JBU3KFUX
49. LUZCHZHMM37QTQS3
50. LUZCIZJGCUT8CC4P
How to redeem BGMI codes
Players can follow these steps to claim their rewards:
- Visit BGMI’s official Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
- Enter your character ID type or paste the redemption code.
- Complete the captcha verification.
- Click on “Redeem”.
- Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.
KRAFTON India’s gaming portfolio
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher founded in 2007. The company operates a wide portfolio of studios, including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Tango Gameworks and others. Its key franchises include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, Hi‑Fi Rush and TERA.
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KRAFTON India said BGMI has crossed 260 million downloads in the country. Its portfolio also includes Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India and Real Cricket.
The company added that KRAFTON has invested more than $250 million in Indian startups since 2021 across gaming, esports, interactive entertainment and technology.