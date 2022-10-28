BGMI to re-launch in India soon? Krafton drops a big hint

Krafton studio’s BGMI has been banned in India for over three months. But there’s a glimpse of hope for gamers. The studio has listed four fresh videos on a support YouTube channel. These videos are tutorials for gamers that are posted by a new channel that is reportedly created by Krafton. The rumours about the comeback are ripe due to these four videos.

These four videos were spotted by MySmartPrice. These videos were not only spotted on the YouTube channel but also ingested on the official BGMI India website. It has also been made available within the game. The videos on YouTube have been posted by Krafton Player Support. The channel was created in September but the videos were listed recently. However, if you try to access these videos on the YouTube channel, you’ll notice that they are unlisted. So you won’t be able to access them directly.

Players that still have the game installed are getting the notification on the events page for the tutorials. They are then re-directed to the same YouTube channel which shows the four videos.

These are the four videos listed in the game:

Guide for Adding, Deleting and Blocking Friends: explains how to send friend requests, accept new friend requests, remove friends in the game and add friends to the blocklist. Click here to watch the video.

Guide for Deleting Account: explains how to remove your account permanently from the game. Click here to watch the video.

Guide for Unlinking Account: describes how to remove your social media account that is linked earlier to the game. Click here to watch the video.

Guide for User Reporting: describes how to report hackers and cheaters in the game. Click here to watch the video.

The uploads, both in-game and externally, have sparked hope in long-term BGMI fans in India. The fact that the game is still playable, almost 3 months after the ban, is a hint strong enough in favour of BGMI India. The game was banned by MeitY on July 28, 2022 at the request of MHA. However, players who had the game installed continued playing.



