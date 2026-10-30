Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan among 25 global winners of Instagram Rings Awards 2026

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Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Bhavitha Mandava has emerged as a prominent Indian face in the international fashion industry. She made history in December 2025 by becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d'Art show.

Born in Andhra Pradesh and raised in Hyderabad, Mandava studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before moving to New York for higher studies in integrated design and media. Her career took an unexpected turn when fashion designer Matthieu Blazy discovered her while she was at a subway station in New York.

She subsequently made her runway debut for Bottega Veneta and gained recognition in the global fashion industry. Mandava has also become a Chanel House Ambassador and featured on the cover of British Vogue.

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Her inclusion in the Instagram Rings Awards recognises her distinctive creative perspective and her ability to offer audiences a glimpse into the fashion world through social media.

Who is Muhammed Riswan?

Muhammed Riswan, a freestyle footballer from Kerala, has built an international following through videos showcasing his football skills, creative tricks and unconventional use of locations.

He gained widespread attention in November 2023 after posting a video of himself kicking a football into a waterfall. The Reel garnered more than 600 million views and subsequently received Guinness World Records recognition in January 2024.

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Riswan has continued to use Instagram to showcase freestyle football to a global audience, combining his skills with creative storytelling. His journey has also brought greater visibility to India's freestyle football community and demonstrated how digital platforms can help athletes reach audiences beyond traditional sporting avenues.

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Instagram's recognition highlights his ability to build a global presence while retaining his individual style and connection to his roots.

What are Instagram Rings awards?

Instagram introduced the Rings Awards in 2025 to recognise creators who take creative risks and develop distinctive forms of expression on the platform. The programme focuses on originality and cultural influence rather than relying solely on follower counts or conventional popularity metrics.

The 2026 winners were selected through a nomination and voting process involving a panel of prominent figures from entertainment, fashion, sports and the creative industries.

The judging panel included fashion designer Donatella Versace, musician A$AP Rocky, filmmaker Chloé Zhao, musician FINNEAS, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Indian chef Vikas Khanna, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and fashion partnerships executive Eva Chen, among others.

The winners will receive physical rings as well as digital recognition on Instagram. The awards also provide creators with profile personalisation features, further distinguishing their accounts on the platform.

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Instagram's growing recognition of digital creators

The 2026 list reflects the growing role of social media in helping individuals build careers and reach international audiences across industries. From fashion runways to freestyle football performances, creators are increasingly using platforms such as Instagram to develop distinctive identities and connect with communities worldwide.

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For India, the recognition of Mandava and Riswan highlights the diversity of talent gaining international visibility through digital platforms. Their achievements span two very different fields, but both demonstrate how originality, skill and a strong creative identity can help creators establish a global presence.