Big discounts on OnePlus phones, buds and tablets during Prime Day sale: Check best deals

OnePlus has unveiled a range of discounts and bundled offers across its smartphones and IoT portfolio as part of Amazon Prime Day 2025. The offers will be available on Amazon, with early access deals starting from 10 July. Here are the best offers available from 10 July, inclusive of price drops and other offers:
Smartphones:
|Phone
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|OnePlus 13
|₹69,999
|₹59,999
|OnePlus 13s
|₹54,999
|₹49,999
|OnePlus 13R
|₹42,999
|
₹39,999 + OnePlus Buds 3
|OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite
|₹17,999
|₹15,999
Audio Products (starting 11 July):
|Device
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|₹11,999
|₹8,999
|OnePlus Buds 3
|₹5,499
|₹4,299
|Bullets Wireless Z3
|₹1,699
|₹1,549
|Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC
|₹2,099
|₹1,599
|Nord Buds 3 Pro
|₹2,999
|₹2,399
Tablet offers:
|Device
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|OnePlus Pad Go (Wi-Fi, 8GB+128GB)
|₹17,999
|₹13,999
|OnePlus Pad Go (LTE, 8GB+128GB)
|₹19,999
|₹15,499
|OnePlus Pad 2 (Wi-Fi, 8GB+128GB)
|₹36,999
|₹32,999
|OnePlus Pad 2 (Wi-Fi, 12GB+256GB)
|₹39,999
|₹35,999
The OnePlus Pad Go prices are inclusive of student discounts. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2 includes a free Stylo 2 with the tablet.
The brand has also confirmed upcoming deals on the newly launched OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4, starting 9 July. These will be part of Amazon’s Prime Day catalogue as well as the broader OnePlus Monsoon Sale across online and offline channels, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
