'Big net win for society' says Sam Altman, defends ChatGPT's Ghibli image frenzy

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his views on the burgeoning trend of AI image generation, particularly the wave of content inspired by the iconic Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli animation style. Altman's comments come amidst a growing debate about the impact of AI on art, creativity, and employment.

Altman, who was speaking to Indian entrepreneur Varun Mayya in a YouTube podcast, acknowledged the concerns raised by artists and creators who feel that AI tools diminish the value of traditional artistic skills and labor. Mayya mentioned that as an artist himself who’s been making videos for nine years, he feels that the craft and effort to make an image or video has dropped over the years, which is a little upsetting.

Related Articles

However, Altman offered a broader perspective, emphasising the democratising effect of these technologies. He drew a comparison to the evolution of video creation, highlighting how, not long ago, creating and distributing video required expensive equipment and specialised skills. Now, he pointed out, anyone with a smartphone can produce and share videos, leading to a massive increase in content creation and the dissemination of diverse voices and perspectives.

“I think the democratisation of creating content has been a big net win for society,” Altman stated, acknowledging that while this shift has its downsides, the overall impact is overwhelmingly positive. He argued that lowering the barriers to entry empowers more individuals to contribute to society, fostering creativity and innovation.

Altman also addressed the economic implications of AI, recognising that increased accessibility and automation could lead to job displacement and greater competition in certain fields. However, he remains optimistic about the long-term benefits for society, drawing on his experience in the tech industry. He recalled the early days of the internet and the skepticism surrounding new technologies, emphasising that progress often faces resistance but ultimately drives significant advancements.