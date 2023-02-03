Bill Gates makes roti and Internet can't have enough of it

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is a man of many talents, but making rotis is not one of them. The billionaire can be seen trying his best to make the perfect, round rotis, but like most of us -- except for our mothers -- his rotis are not without flaws. The video was shared by influencer and chef Eitan Bernath on his social media, and desi Internet is having a riot over the rotis Gates made.

The chef admittedly learnt how to make rotis during his recent trip to Bihar, India where he visited the Didi ki Rasoi canteens to get some expertise on making that perfect, round roti.

Gates can be seen attempting to make rotis by pressing the dough and putting it on a hot tawa (pan). He even puts ghee (clarifies butter) on it. Even though the looks of the roti may not be top-notch, they both can be seen enjoying it with some curried veggies and saag paneer, later in the video.

“@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti,” Bernath tweeted.

The internet has been in splits since seeing the video which now has been watched over 1,00,000 times. Here are some fun reactions from desi netizens.

A Twitter user commended the effort. "Thats the worst Roti 🫓 we could even imagine. But a good effort!"

Another said, "Eitan, That looks like pizza!" Many wrote "Love from India" on the post.

While some commented, "This is not how you make roti" and "Oh bhravo😂 i like bill’s roti."

Some even involved Hindenburg by saying, "Hindenburg is needed here to unearth this."

Another user even gave some roti tips: "If you cannot make the roti round, then flatten it and put a bowl on it and cut it in round shape. Good luck 👍"

