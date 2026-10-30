How was Binance hacked?

The reported hack was mainly a people-and-access failure, not broken cryptography. It was highlighted that a hacked laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer gave the attacker access to its service container that is allowed to request withdrawals.

Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far. Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete. As an immediate precaution, Binance has: - temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed; - revoked the affected address authorisation; - engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. Please feel free to contact Binance Customer Support if you have any further questions. https://t.co/ywB2mKFy0p — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026

Binance on October 30 issued an official statement confirming the breach, saying an estimated total impact is about $6.3 billion, of which about $3 billion is frozen on-chain so far. Binance says it has found no evidence that any wallet private key leaked, and has revoked the affected address authorisation.

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Furthermore, the company has also assured its users that it will cover all losses from its SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) user-protection fund and company funds, and Co-founder Yi He has also pledged to cover all hacking losses.

Who is behind the breach?

As of now, the identity of the hacker is unknown, but Binance is working with law enforcement to track the movement of the affected assets, identify the perpetrators, and prevent further losses.

Axios reports that TRM Labs and Pangolin Intelligence expect the attack to be the work of a North Korean hacking collective, and quotes TRM investigator Nick Carlsen saying, "This was absolutely North Korea." Treat this as an expert attribution, not a confirmed finding by Binance or any government.

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Who could be impacted?

As mentioned above, up to $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency assets is potentially affected. However, this does not mean all these assets have been stolen. Binance has not yet disclosed how many customers have been affected by the incident. The exchange reportedly has more than 300 million registered users across over 100 countries. However, the actual number of affected customers is still unclear.

Hence, there are no official figures on how many Binance users are impacted, or whether Indian users are impacted due to the breach. Therefore, we will have to wait for further clarification from the company.