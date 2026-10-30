How was Binance hacked?
The reported hack was mainly a people-and-access failure, not broken cryptography. It was highlighted that a hacked laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer gave the attacker access to its service container that is allowed to request withdrawals.
Binance on October 30 issued an official statement confirming the breach, saying an estimated total impact is about $6.3 billion, of which about $3 billion is frozen on-chain so far. Binance says it has found no evidence that any wallet private key leaked, and has revoked the affected address authorisation.
Furthermore, the company has also assured its users that it will cover all losses from its SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) user-protection fund and company funds, and Co-founder Yi He has also pledged to cover all hacking losses.
Who is behind the breach?
As of now, the identity of the hacker is unknown, but Binance is working with law enforcement to track the movement of the affected assets, identify the perpetrators, and prevent further losses.
Axios reports that TRM Labs and Pangolin Intelligence expect the attack to be the work of a North Korean hacking collective, and quotes TRM investigator Nick Carlsen saying, "This was absolutely North Korea." Treat this as an expert attribution, not a confirmed finding by Binance or any government.
Who could be impacted?
As mentioned above, up to $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency assets is potentially affected. However, this does not mean all these assets have been stolen. Binance has not yet disclosed how many customers have been affected by the incident. The exchange reportedly has more than 300 million registered users across over 100 countries. However, the actual number of affected customers is still unclear.
Hence, there are no official figures on how many Binance users are impacted, or whether Indian users are impacted due to the breach. Therefore, we will have to wait for further clarification from the company.