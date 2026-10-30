As chaos and speculative figures swirled across public forums following the incident, exchange leadership moved quickly to set the record straight on the capital locked down in real time.

"We are aware of differing figures circulating publicly regarding the amount frozen, including references to $1.8 billion," Binance stated in a post on X (formally twitter).

"The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with $3 billion frozen on-chain so far... We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified," the exchange shared in a latest post.

Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified. The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3B. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with ~$3 billion frozen on-chain so far. Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. User funds are safe. We will also publish an updated Proof of Reserves once the remediation is complete. As an immediate precaution, Binance has: - temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed; - revoked the affected address authorisation; - engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. Please feel free to contact Binance Customer Support if you have any further questions. https://t.co/ywB2mKFy0p — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2026

The exchange added, "Binance will cover all losses. As a precaution, all deposits and withdrawals are temporarily suspended while our team conducts security checks, freezes funds, and works with law enforcement. We are working around the clock and will share a full post-mortem once the investigation is complete. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates."

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The security scare triggered an immediate broader market sell-off, with Bitcoin sliding to a six-week low beneath $78,000 and Ether dropping to a two-month low. Binance's native BNB token also suffered double-digit losses as the platform scrambled to contain the threat and coordinate with major stablecoin issuers to black-hole suspicious transactions.

Despite the mounting figures and intense market scrutiny, exchange representatives emphasised a strict adherence to verified data metrics.

"As an immediate precaution, Binance has: - temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while security checks are completed; - revoked the affected address authorisation; - engaged law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice," the exchange updated in a post on X.