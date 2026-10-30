Binance hack goes beyond a single laptop: Exchange finds more breach points in ‘complex attack’

Must read: Binance $6.3 billion crypto heist explained: What went wrong and who’s impacted?
“This was a complex attack, and we are doing all we can in coordination with law enforcement to resolve it. We are still gathering the facts, and will share more directly as we have them,” Binance said. This highlights that the company is still investigating the incident to provide more clarity.
Binance added that it will cover all losses from its SAFU fund and company funds, and that user funds are safe. It has frozen around $3 billion of the impacted assets so far, with the help of partners. It further stated that it expects to restart its withdrawal services within the next 45 hours, and users can continue depositing money or cryptocurrency into their accounts in the meantime.
Who is responsible for the attack?
While the investigation is still underway, Blockchain intelligence firms, including TRM Labs and Chainalysis suspect the heist with "high confidence" to TraderTraitor. It is said to be an elite, state-sponsored North Korean hacking unit, which was also blamed for the $1.5 billion Bybit exploit. However, there’s no confirmation as of now.
Must read: Binance hit by major 'crypto heist'; suspends deposits & withdrawals, Bitcoin tumbles below $78,000
What do users need to do?
As the breach unfolds, cybersecurity firms are warning users to brace for a “second wave” of scams that feed on the panic around the incident. Experts suggest that scammers may be targeting people who are anxious about their funds.
Hence, users are advised not to click on unsolicited links, particularly those promising help through third-party “fund recovery” pages. They should also never hand over seed phrases, private keys, or account credentials to anyone claiming to be a Binance support representative.
Users must check for updates only inside the official Binance desktop and mobile apps, or the exchange’s verified media channels.