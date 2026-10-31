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Binance says 10 major cryptocurrencies are 100% backed: How can users verify their holdings?

Binance says 10 major cryptocurrencies are 100% backed: How can users verify their holdings?

The exchange said users holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, BNB, Solana (SOL), USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD and Zcash (ZEC) will be able to independently verify their holdings through its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 12:15 AM IST
Binance says 10 major cryptocurrencies are 100% backed: How can users verify their holdings?

Binance has said that ten major cryptocurrencies held on its platform are now fully backed at a minimum 1:1 ratio, following a security incident that resulted in the theft of crypto assets. The exchange said users holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, BNB, Solana (SOL), USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD and Zcash (ZEC) will be able to independently verify their holdings through its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system once the latest verification proof is generated.

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In an update on October 31, Binance said it had taken a fresh PoR snapshot at 00:00 UTC and updated the information on its PoR website. The snapshot provides an updated view of assets accounted for by the exchange. However, the complete zero-knowledge proof is expected to take around 40-50 hours to generate because of the computational workload. Binance estimates that it will be available by November 3.

What is Proof of Reserves?

Proof of Reserves is a mechanism through which a cryptocurrency exchange provides information to demonstrate that it holds assets corresponding to customer balances. The objective is to allow users to check whether their assets are backed rather than relying solely on the exchange's assurance.

A 1:1 backing ratio means that the exchange holds reserves equivalent to at least the customer assets it is required to cover. Binance says the ten cryptocurrencies listed in its latest update meet this threshold.

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MUST READ: Binance says 90% of stolen crypto assets replenished; withdrawals to resume on November 1

The exchange uses zero-knowledge proofs as part of its verification process. These cryptographic techniques are designed to allow information to be verified without revealing all the underlying data. Binance said the full proof would enable users holding the ten cryptocurrencies to independently check that their assets are backed.

How can users verify their crypto holdings?

According to Binance, users will be able to use the updated Proof of Reserves information and the full zero-knowledge proof once it is generated. The exchange has said that the verification process allows customers to check the backing of their individual holdings.

The latest snapshot is already available on Binance's PoR website, but users may have to wait until the complete proof is generated to carry out the verification described by the exchange.

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MUST READ: Binance $6.3 billion crypto heist explained: What went wrong and who’s impacted?

Does 1:1 backing mean there is no risk?

While Proof of Reserves provides visibility into an exchange's reported asset backing, it should not be treated as a guarantee against every possible risk. A reserve snapshot offers information at a particular point in time; it does not, by itself, establish that an exchange is immune to future security breaches, operational disruptions or other financial risks.

Binance has said it will absorb the financial impact of the stolen assets rather than pass the losses on to users. It has replenished 90% of the affected amount so far and is purchasing the remaining less-liquid tokens through market and over-the-counter channels.

For investors, checking Proof of Reserves can be one part of assessing an exchange's transparency. Understanding custody arrangements, security practices and withdrawal access remains equally important.

ALSO READ: Binance hack goes beyond a single laptop: Exchange finds more breach points in ‘complex attack’

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026 12:15 AM IST
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