Binance says 90% of stolen crypto assets replenished; withdrawals to resume on November 1

According to the exchange, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), BNB, Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), XRP, USD1, RLUSD and Zcash (ZEC) are now fully backed at 100%. The remaining 10% comprises tokens outside these ten assets, which are less liquid and may take longer to acquire in the required quantities.

Binance said it was purchasing the outstanding tokens through market and over-the-counter (OTC) channels, with support from industry partners. It will continue buying the remaining assets until coverage reaches 100% across all affected tokens.

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Binance uses SAFU, futures insurance fund and corporate treasury

The exchange said the replenishment involved three sources: a partial deployment of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a portion of its Futures Insurance Fund and Binance’s corporate treasury.

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SAFU is an emergency reserve established in July 2018 to protect users in extreme situations, including security breaches and platform-level incidents. Binance said it was also committing to replenish SAFU to restore the fund to approximately $1 billion.

The company clarified that the amount moved from its Futures Insurance Fund was excess above the level required under its risk-management framework. The fund acts as a safety net against losses arising from liquidated futures positions and helps limit auto-deleveraging. Binance said the remaining balance continued to meet its required coverage levels.

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New Proof of Reserves snapshot released

Separately, Binance said it had taken a fresh Proof of Reserves (PoR) snapshot at 00:00 UTC on October 31 and updated the figures on its PoR website.

The exchange said the snapshot provides an updated view of accounted-for assets. However, the full zero-knowledge proof, which allows users to independently verify their holdings, is expected to take 40-50 hours to generate because of the computational workload. Binance estimated that the verification would be available by November 3.

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The exchange said users holding the ten fully covered tokens would be able to verify that their assets were backed at a minimum 1:1 ratio once the proof was generated.

Binance said its immediate priority was restoring withdrawal services and that it remained on track to reopen them on Sunday, November 1, within the previously announced timeframe. It said further details would be shared once confirmed.