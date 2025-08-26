Business Today
News
technology
news
Blaupunkt launches Mini LED TVs in India: Check sizes, details, price

Blaupunkt launches its first Mini QLED TVs in India with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos 6-speaker sound, 120Hz refresh rate and prices starting at ₹94,999.

Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025 4:25 PM IST
Blaupunkt launches Mini LED TVs in India: Check sizes, details, priceBlaupunkt launches Mini LED TVs in India

Blaupunkt has introduced its first Mini LED televisions in India, marking its entry into the ultra-premium smart TV segment. The German-rooted brand announced the launch of two models, available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, which will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart from 28 August.

The new Mini QLED TVs are equipped with 1500 nits peak brightness and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Both models support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats.

For audio, the televisions feature a 108W Dolby Atmos-certified sound system with six speakers, including two subwoofers. Blaupunkt says this setup is designed to create a surround sound effect for an immersive experience.

Gaming features include a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to reduce lag and motion blur during fast-paced gameplay.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay support. The TVs run on Google TV, alongside built-in Google Assistant for voice control.

In terms of design, the models come with a slim, bezel-less frame and a metal base.

Pricing starts at ₹94,999 for the 65-inch variant, while the 75-inch version is priced at ₹1,49,999. Launch offers include 12 months of no-cost EMI and up to 10% discount on select credit cards.

Published on: Aug 26, 2025 4:25 PM IST
