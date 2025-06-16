Blaupunkt launches new QLED TVs in India starting at Rs 10,999

Blaupunkt has unveiled a new lineup of QLED Google TVs in India. The models, ranging from 32 to 65 inches, are available exclusively on Flipkart, with prices beginning at ₹10,999.

The new range includes both compact and premium models, all powered by Android TV OS and designed with modern, bezel-less aesthetics. The TVs also feature Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and preloaded access to popular streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

The premium QLED 4K series is available in 50”, 55”, and 65” variants. These models feature ultra-high definition displays with support for HDR10 and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG), offering vibrant visuals and 1.1 billion colours. The 55” and 65” models are equipped with four built-in speakers delivering 70W of sound output, while the 50” model includes two speakers with 50W output, as well as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certification. These TVs have support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for connectivity.

The 32” and 40” QLED models cater to budget-conscious buyers seeking smaller screens without compromising on picture quality. The 32” version offers HD Ready resolution, while the 40” model delivers Full HD. Both feature 48W sound output through two speakers, with support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 surround sound.

Pricing and Availability

32-inch: ₹10,999

40-inch: ₹15,499

50-inch: ₹27,999

55-inch: ₹31,999

65-inch: ₹44,999

Blaupunkt is offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions (terms and conditions apply).

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (Blaupunkt’s brand licensee in India), said the company spent over a year developing the new QLED range, with a strong focus on eliminating the need for external sound systems by integrating powerful speakers directly into the TVs.