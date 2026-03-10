Bluesky CEO Jay Graber steps down, Toni Schneider named interim chief

Jay Graber has stepped down as CEO of Bluesky, the popular social media platform that rivals X (formerly Twitter). Graber will now take a new role as chief innovation officer in the company, marking a major shift in leadership at a platform that has grown rapidly over the months.

Now, advisor Toni Schneider has been named as the interim CEO till the company board decides on a permanent chief executive, Graber stated in a company blog post. “As Bluesky matures, the company needs a seasoned operator focused on scaling and execution,” Graber said as she takes on a new role.

Toni Schneider, a partner at venture capital firm True Ventures, is no stranger to the tech space, as he has previously held the top role at Automattic, the company behind blogging and content management platform WordPress.

Now, as Bluesky gains over 40 million users, the company reportedly requires a more experienced leader to handle the operational and regulatory demands that come with scale.

Why did Jay Graber step down?

Bluesky was first launched by Jack Dorsey as a project within Twitter in 2019 and was established as an independent company in 2021. Since it became an independent social media platform, Graber has led it through every stage of its evolution. Now, she plans to explore new ideas by stepping down from an executive role.

Graber said, “I'm most energised by exploring new ideas, bringing a vision to life, and helping people discover their strengths. Transitioning to a more focused role where I can do what brings me energy is my way of putting that belief into practice."

“I'm excited to dig into the next frontier of what decentralised social can be, while bringing Toni in to support our team as an experienced operator and leader,” she added.

It is further stated that Graber will also play a major role in choosing her successor, as the board of directors appoint the new CEO. Till then, Schneider will hold the fort as the company navigates the most transitions.