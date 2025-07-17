Boat drops limited edition Naruto series headphones and speaker for anime fans in India

Boat has officially jumped into the anime arena. On July 15, 2025, the Indian audio and wearables giant announced a limited-edition collaboration with the iconic anime series Naruto, unveiling Naruto-themed versions of two popular products, the Rockerz 460 Bluetooth headphones and the Stone 350 Pro portable speaker.

The boAt Rockerz 460 Naruto Edition is engineered for immersive listening with 40mm drivers, boAt’s Signature Sound, and BEAST Mode for ultra-low latency. It also features ENx technology for crystal-clear calls, Dual Pairing for seamless switching between devices, and up to 30 hours of battery life. The design is tailored for comfort with sweat-resistant memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband, ideal for long anime binge sessions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Stone 350 Pro Naruto Edition packs 14W sound output in a compact frame, powered by dynamic RGB lights that pulse to the beat. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF cards, and hands-free calling. With 12-hour battery life and IPX5 water resistance, it’s ready for monsoon jams or anime-themed workouts.

This series celebrates three Naruto fan favourites, Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, and Itachi Uchiha, across product designs and a larger community activation campaign. Events like the Ramen Rave at Kuuraku in Mumbai, Naruto Runs with Bombay on Foot, and quick-delivery drops via Blinkit signal boAt’s intent to go beyond just product marketing and into immersive pop culture storytelling.

Both the Rockerz 460 Naruto Edition headphones and the Stone 350 Pro Naruto Edition speaker are available at ₹1,799 each on boAt’s official website and Blinkit.