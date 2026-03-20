Boat launches Valour Watch 1R smartwatch with AI Coach, price starts at Rs 4,499

Boat has announced a new affordable smartwatch, the Valour Watch 1R, in India that claims to offer intelligent health tracking, smart coaching, and a premium design. The smartwatch comes with an aerospace-grade aluminium body and 3D curved glass design, giving it a sleek and durable look, making it perfect for everyday practicality. Here’s everything you need to know about the Boat Valour Watch 1R.

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Boat Valour Watch 1R: Specs and features

The Boat Valour Watch 1R features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1000nits peak brightness. Despite having an aluminium build, it has a matte finish with a 3 ATM water resistance rating.

Boat says that it is "Designed for 24-hour use." It further added that "The watch stays comfortable during workouts, sleep, and long days."

For accurate health tracking, the smartwatch is powered by an X2 processor that claims to offer AI-powered health monitoring with an integrated AI Coach. It automatically detects activities and provides users with greater insights into their daily fitness and overall wellness trends.

The smartwatch is equipped with “high-end sensors” that track key health metrics, including heart rate, VO2 Max, automatic heart rate and SpO2, stress levels, sleep quality, and recovery insights.

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The Valour Watch 1R also comes with 700 activity modes that include sports, gym workouts, and training styles. Furthermore, the watch claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Boat Valour Watch 1R price and Availability

The Boat Valour Watch 1R comes in four colour options: Obsidian Black, Steel Black, Imperial Leather, and Oak Leather. It's available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and partnered retail stores as well.

In terms of pricing, the Boat Valour Watch 1R can be purchased at just Rs 4,499.