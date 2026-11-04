Braid raises $38 million in Series A funding to expand global embedded connectivity services

How does Braid work?

Braid acts as a technology intermediary between businesses and telecom operators, allowing companies to offer mobile connectivity without building their own networks. Through a single API, enterprises can access more than 600 carriers across 200 countries and integrate SIM or eSIM services into their existing apps and platforms.

For example, a travel company can offer customers an eSIM while booking international flights, while a fintech platform can include mobile data packages in its rewards programme. Braid manages the underlying connectivity integration, enabling businesses to launch branded services faster and avoid negotiating separately with multiple telecom operators.

Braid currently serves nearly 90 enterprise customers, including international fintech and travel companies. The fresh capital will support global expansion, strengthen carrier partnerships and accelerate development of its embedded connectivity infrastructure.

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Connectivity across 200 countries

Braid's platform allows businesses to integrate mobile connectivity into existing applications and digital services without becoming telecommunications operators.

The company connects enterprises with more than 600 carriers across over 200 countries through a single application programming interface (API).

Businesses can embed SIM and eSIM services using APIs or software development kits (SDKs). They can also launch branded connectivity storefronts without extensive engineering development.

According to Braid, enterprises can begin live trials within three minutes and launch branded connectivity services within one week.

Traditional connectivity launches typically involve regulatory approvals, procurement procedures and carrier negotiations that can take three to six months.

New revenue opportunities

Braid's technology allows travel companies to bundle connectivity with flight bookings, financial institutions to integrate mobile services into rewards programmes and sports organisations to offer connectivity to travelling supporters.

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The company said these services could generate additional revenue while strengthening customer engagement and retention.

Jignesh Dave, Founder and CEO of Braid, said the platform emerged from his experience operating a mobile virtual network.

"I spent 18 months and half a million euros just to sell my first SIM card, and that is why Braid exists," Dave said.

He added that embedded connectivity could help brands build stronger customer relationships and unlock new revenue streams.