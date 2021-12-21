scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
BREAKING: Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites for anti-India propaganda, fake news

Feedback

BREAKING: Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites for anti-India propaganda, fake news

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites spreading anti-India fake news and propaganda on the Internet

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites spreading anti-India fake news and propaganda on the Internet. Two separate orders — one for 20 channels directing YouTube and the second one for 2 news websites requesting Department of Telecom to direct the internet service providers for blocking the news channels or portals.

(More details awaited)

Videos