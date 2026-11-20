Huang previously said he would return if Nvidia's board believed it was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States, although the board is reportedly not considering his reinstatement.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk compares Jensen Huang to Michael Jordan, says 'Who wouldn't want to hire Jensen?'

Travis Kalanick offers to lead Nvidia walkout

Speaking at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Kalanick said he would arrive at Nvidia's offices with a "wafer-encrusted megaphone" to rally employees and business leaders.

"We gotta bring Jensen back," he said during a conversation with investor Antonio Gracias, a longtime ally of Elon Musk.

The exchange began after Gracias noted that Kalanick was wearing a black leather jacket similar to Huang's trademark outfit. Kalanick responded by declaring his support for the former Nvidia chief.

Advertisement

"I will show up to Nvidia HQ with a wafer-encrusted megaphone, with tons of Nvidia employees who want to walk out... tons of CEOs, founders," Kalanick said.

"Let's fight for what's right and give it our best shot. We don't have control of the outcome, but let's f---ing fight," he added.

MUST READ | Nvidia's $30 bn portfolio loss puts its investment bets under scrutiny

Kalanick compares Huang's exit with his Uber departure

Kalanick compared Huang's situation with his departure from Uber in 2017, when he resigned under pressure after an investigation into the company's workplace culture. The inquiry was triggered by allegations of sexual harassment and other human resources issues raised by a former employee.

Kalanick said he had sent Huang screenshots of 2017 news reports about a petition seeking his reinstatement at Uber. "I'm like, 'Petition good, walkout better,'" he said, adding that Huang did not respond to the message.

Advertisement

Silicon Valley leaders rally behind Jensen Huang

At the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk compared Huang's removal to "kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you're on a winning streak." Musk, who appeared remotely from China, also repeated his earlier offer to hire Huang.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman described Huang as "singular", while chief executive Sam Altman said it was "hard to imagine the AI industry without Jensen". Luckey said that "nobody can take Jensen's place in this critical juncture."

Conway questioned Nvidia's board's decision in a post on X, asking: "Has NVIDIA's Board lost perspective?" He accused the board of prejudging Huang before completing its internal investigation.

"Has NVIDIA’s Board lost perspective? Jensen Huang built one of the most successful companies in history, helped transform AI innovation, and created extraordinary value for shareholders and Nvidia team members. Yet the Board prejudged him even before their own internal investigation was completed. Why push out a visionary American founder? This rush to judgment, without listening to NVIDIA team members, shareholders, or weighing all the facts, raises serious questions. The Board needs to open their minds and consider reinstating Jensen NOW!" Conway wrote on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ackman also criticised the board, describing its conduct as "shocking" for a company of Nvidia's scale and importance.

Huang says he would return if Nvidia board asked

In his first public remarks since stepping down, Huang said on Tuesday that he would be willing to return as chief executive if the board believed his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States. He also apologised for being unfaithful to his wife.

More than 200,000 people have reportedly signed a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement. However, Nvidia's board is not considering bringing him back, according to a Business Insider report.

Huang's supporters have argued that he is essential to maintaining the United States' leadership in artificial intelligence and developing a thriving open-source AI ecosystem. They have also questioned why he was forced out before the board's investigation had delivered its findings.

Kalanick said Huang was the person most likely to ensure that artificial intelligence remained a tool for humanity rather than becoming an "AI overlord".

"Jensen is the #1 guy that's going to give us that liberty, and stood for it," he said while urging others to support Huang's return. "But you should also care about justice and due process," Kalanick added.