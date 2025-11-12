Broadcom expands VMware Cloud Foundation Ecosystem with new AI ReadyNodes, Open Networking and partner collaborations

Broadcom has announced a major expansion of its open ecosystem for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), introducing new certification programmes, open networking initiatives, and open-source contributions to empower businesses building private cloud environments.

The company said the updated ecosystem will enable customers to build, connect, and protect adaptable private clouds across data centres and edge environments while allowing greater flexibility in infrastructure choice.

“The momentum behind VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 is undeniable. It’s a platform that’s redefining how organisations approach their private cloud journey, offering a consistent operating model that spans data centres to the edge,” said Paul Turner, Chief Product Officer, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “By fostering an open VCF ecosystem, we’re empowering businesses to build modern private clouds that align with their strategic needs.”

Broadcom has introduced the VCF AI ReadyNodes, a streamlined certification process to help customers adopt next-generation CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators. Supermicro is among the first OEMs to certify an AI ReadyNode system. The company also launched an ODM Partner Self-Certification programme to allow Original Design Manufacturers to validate systems independently through the Broadcom Technology Alliance Program.

“Supermicro is excited to be among the first hardware OEMs to certify our industry-leading GPU systems as VCF AI ReadyNodes,” said Ismail Sayeeduddin, Vice President, Business Development, Supermicro.

Broadcom is also supporting edge-optimised nodes for compact, rugged servers catering to industrial, retail, and defence sectors, helping customers deploy cloud infrastructure closer to data sources.

OVHcloud, Intel, and SNUC are also among the partners supporting Broadcom’s open hardware push. Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer at OVHcloud, said, “Broadcom’s open certification program for VCF Ready hardware supports our vertical integration strategy, enabling us to self-certify our server systems for VMware Cloud Foundation.”

The company announced a new networking initiative to unify network fabrics using standards-based EVPN and BGP networking, simplifying operations and enhancing interoperability across multi-vendor environments.

Murali Gandluru, Vice President, Data Center Networking at Cisco, said, “Cisco’s foundational work in VxLAN EVPN, backed by the industry’s most comprehensive IETF standards authorship, reflects our long-standing commitment to open networking. This collaboration with Broadcom demonstrates our shared commitment to open standards.”

Broadcom also confirmed that VMware Cloud Foundation Networking (NSX) supports Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), a Linux-based open-source network OS that lowers costs and simplifies cloud-scale DevOps integration.

Broadcom continues to contribute actively to open-source projects such as Kubernetes, Antrea, and Cluster API. The company announced that VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) is now a Certified Kubernetes AI Conformant Platform, ensuring standardisation for AI workloads.

“VMware by Broadcom has been a long-time contributor to CNCF and continues to play a key role in supporting core projects like Kubernetes,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of Cloud & Infrastructure at the Linux Foundation.