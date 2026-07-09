BSNL launches its new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone, but it's not for everyone

People working in places without mobile network coverage may soon have another way to stay connected. State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a satellite phone in India, priced at ₹1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), for users who need communication in remote and off-grid locations where conventional mobile networks do not work.

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Unlike a regular smartphone that depends on nearby mobile towers, the BSNL satellite phone connects directly to satellites, allowing users to make voice calls even in areas with no cellular coverage. The company says the handset has been developed in partnership with global satellite network providers such as Inmarsat, enabling satellite-based communication across remote regions.

When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.



Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.



Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026

However, the device is not meant for general consumer use. Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India, and anyone who wants to buy or use one must first obtain explicit authorisation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

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BSNL says the satellite phone is intended for situations where conventional telecom infrastructure is unavailable. It could be useful during emergencies as well as for people working in isolated regions.

According to BSNL, the satellite phone offers:

Satellite connectivity for areas beyond mobile network coverage

Voice calling from remote locations

SOS emergency support for distress situations

Long battery life for extended use away from charging facilities

Rugged and durable design built for challenging environments

The telecom operator says the device has been designed for people and organisations that require reliable communication in areas without mobile coverage. These include those working in defence, maritime operations, disaster response, mining, remote industrial operations, as well as pilgrims travelling through isolated regions and adventure travellers.

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Priced at ₹1,34,166, the satellite phone is positioned as a specialised communication tool for mission-critical situations rather than an everyday mobile device.

BSNL has also warned that individuals or organisations must obtain approval from the Department of Telecommunications before purchasing or using the handset. Possessing or operating a satellite phone without the necessary authorisation can lead to legal consequences under Indian regulations.

People interested in the service can visit their nearest BSNL office or contact the operator on 9768866652.

The launch comes as BSNL continues to expand its mobile network across the country. The company recently said it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites as part of its nationwide rollout, while the government is also considering allowing BSNL to deploy additional 4G sites across India.