‘Build more with fewer people’: Oracle signalled job cuts weeks earlier in earnings release

Oracle had indicated weeks earlier that workforce changes were underway, but the scale of layoffs became visible only after employees began receiving early-morning termination emails, according to a report by Times of India.

In its Q3 FY2026 earnings release, the company flagged restructuring linked to artificial intelligence and evolving tech needs. It said, “AI models for generating computer code have become so efficient that we have been restructuring our product development teams into smaller, more agile and productive groups.” It added, “This new AI Code Generation technology is enabling us to build more software in less time with fewer people.”

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While the statement was framed as an operational shift, it effectively pointed to reduced manpower needs. In the weeks that followed, layoffs impacted teams across Oracle Health, Cloud, Sales, Customer Success, and NetSuite’s India Development Centre.

Quiet cuts were already underway

The earnings filing also showed that restructuring was not new. Oracle’s restructuring charges for the first nine months of FY2026 had increased nearly tenfold compared to the previous year, pointing to a prolonged cost-cutting effort that had largely gone unnoticed.

The company had earlier announced its largest-ever restructuring plan in September 2025, projecting billions in costs over multiple fiscal years. At the time, it drew limited attention, but recent layoffs have brought that plan into focus.

Employees received sudden email notifications

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For many employees, there was little prior warning. Termination emails were sent early in the day, with system access revoked soon after. Some were directed to complete formalities through online links before losing access to internal platforms.

Managers in certain cases pointed to performance-based exits, though the broader restructuring aligns with Oracle’s shift toward AI-led efficiency and leaner teams.

Oracle’s explanation centres on building faster, smaller teams capable of delivering more output. The layoffs reflect a wider trend across the tech industry, where AI-led productivity gains are beginning to reshape hiring, team structures, and long-term workforce planning.