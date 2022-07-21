Bumble is updating its gender identity options to include nonbinary experiences

Bumble has announced that it is taking steps to improve the experience of its nonbinary users on the platform and the first step towards that is to expand their opportunities to connect with others on the dating app.

The platform is updating the member experience for matches with nonbinary people where either person can make the first move on Bumble Date. Bumble usually allows only women on the app to make the first move in matches with men.

“We were founded with the intention of empowering women, and we want to create an inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves. As part of that mission, it’s important that we continue to update our platform to help create an inclusive community where everyone can feel comfortable,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble Inc.

Earlier this year, Bumble had rolled out a report, in collaboration with GLAAD, with its new, expanded selection of gender options that are now going to be introduced on the app to better support the LGBTQIA+ community.

“People can choose to share their gender directly on their profile if they want to, which can be an important part of self-expression and respecting people of all genders. We are proud to help guide Bumble as the company continues to pursue product updates that make its app a more inclusive and welcoming place for people to authentically connect,” Alex Schmider, Director of Transgender Representation at GLAAD, explained.

Whether you are creating a new profile or if you wish to change or expand on how you identify on Bumble, the app is now going to give you more options to choose from. When a user is asked about gender on the app while registering a new profile or updating their old one, the selections offered initially include - ‘man’, ‘woman’, or ‘nonbinary’. Once a gender is selected, the user will be prompted to “Add more about your gender”.

A user identifying as a woman can further choose from intersex woman, trans woman, transfeminine, woman and nonbinary and cis woman. Men can further choose from intersex man, trans man, transmasculine, man and nonbinary, and cis man. Now, if a user identifies as something else that is not on the list, they can click on “Tell us if we’re missing something”.

Those identifying as nonbinary can choose from agender, bigender, genderfluid, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, gender questioning, gender variant, intersex, intersex man, intersex woman, neutrois, nonbinary man, nonbinary woman, pangender, polygender, transgender, trans man, transmasculine, trans woman, transfeminine, two-spirit, and also tell the platform if they are missing something.

Nonbinary users can make the first move and start the conversation with any of their matches, irrespective of their gender. And you can also change your gender identity whenever you want, and as many times as you want on the app. “Once you pick what best describes you, you’ll be prompted to select whether or not you want to show your gender on your profile. This is totally up to you and what you’re comfortable with, and can be toggled on and off whenever you’d like,” Bumble explained.

And on the other end, users can also select the gender of the people they’d like to match with on Bumble Date. When joining Bumble, if you’re using Date mode, you’ll be taken to a screen asking you who you’d like to date. You can choose from men, women, nonbinary people, a selection of two options, or everyone on the app,” the platform said.

If you’re already a Bumble Date user, click on the gray hive logo at the bottom of your screen, and then select the filters button from the top right of the screen.

