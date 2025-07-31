Businesses can now create AI-powered WhatsApp bots in under 10 mins, says Convozen.AI

Convozen.AI, the conversational AI platform developed by NoBroker, has announced the launch of a new no-code platform that enables businesses to create intelligent bots for WhatsApp in less than 10 minutes. These agentic bots are capable of handling voice and chat conversations, remembering context, making decisions, and delivering real-time, multilingual support to customers.

Built on Meta’s voice and chat APIs, the platform allows companies to deploy AI agents that mimic human-like interactions across WhatsApp's familiar interface.

According to Convozen, its unified platform integrates both voicebots and chatbots into a seamless experience, enabling brands to engage users in their preferred language and format. The company claims these AI agents can manage complex customer journeys with high accuracy and minimal latency, reducing the need for human intervention in routine queries.

NoBroker, the parent brand, says it has also adopted the technology across its operations. With over 5,000 daily voice interactions managed via WhatsApp, the real estate platform reported a twofold increase in customer satisfaction and faster resolution times, all without increasing headcount.

Convozen stated that other businesses using the platform have seen a 44% increase in app engagement since integrating agentic bots into their customer workflows.

In a comment on the evolving landscape of business communication, Akhil Gupta, Founder of Convozen and Co-founder & CPTO of NoBroker, said: “The world is moving from workflow chatbots to intelligent generative AI agents. These bots speak the customer’s language—literally and figuratively—and operate with consistency around the clock, freeing human agents to focus on more complex tasks.”

Meta has also endorsed the integration, with Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging, highlighting how WhatsApp’s API for voice calling is helping businesses offer more immersive in-chat experiences.

Convozen.AI says it is already powering use cases across industries such as healthcare, banking, insurance, and retail, helping businesses reduce costs while improving customer engagement.