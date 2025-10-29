Can India lead the global AI race? Top names to reveal playbook at BT AI Summit 2025

India’s AI ambitions take center stage at the upcoming BT AI Summit, where government officials, tech leaders, and industry giants will converge to define the future of artificial intelligence in the country.

The summit, organized by Business Today, lists major industry players as partners. Larsen & Toubro headlines as Engineering Tech Partner, with Presidency University as Education Partner, National Stock Exchange (NSE) as Exchange Partner, Adani Group as Data Center Partner, and MG Select.

The speaker lineup spans across government, academia, investment, healthcare, and big tech. Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge will present the state’s roadmap for AI innovation. Other prominent voices include Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and Chairman of Axilor Ventures, and Sandip Patel, MD of IBM India.

Sessions include "The AI-Driven Factory" featuring leaders from KPMG, Dassault Systemes, and ABB, and "Engineering Intelligence" with speakers from Microsoft, L&T, Intel, BCG, and Qualcomm. Startups also take the stage in panels like “Born Intelligent” and “Powering India’s AI Revolution,” with founders from Minus Zero, Gnani.ai, Cashfree Payments, and more.

Healthcare's AI transformation will be discussed by Manipal Hospitals’ MD & CEO Dilip Jose, Narayana Health Vice Chairman Viren Prasad Shetty, and NIRAMAI founder Geetha Manjunath.

The summit will open with a welcome from Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, and includes standalone talks such as “Beyond the Illusion” by teenage AI prodigy Raul John Aju.

Other top speakers include Santhosh Viswanathan (Intel), Himani Agrawal (Microsoft), Apoorve Goyal (Prosus), Rahul Taneja (Lightspeed), and Ankit Bose (Nasscom), underscoring India’s accelerating push to lead in global AI.