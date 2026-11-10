Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Can Nvidia survive without Jensen Huang? Bernstein flags major succession risk amid China spy controversy

Can Nvidia survive without Jensen Huang? Bernstein flags major succession risk amid China spy controversy

Nvidia's AI dominance faces an unexpected test as CEO Jensen Huang becomes embroiled in a controversy involving alleged Chinese espionage. While Bernstein remains bullish on the chipmaker's growth prospects, it warns that the company's heavy dependence on Huang raises a fundamental question about leadership continuity.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Can Nvidia survive without Jensen Huang? Bernstein flags major succession risk amid China spy controversyFor more than three decades, CEO Jensen Huang has shaped Nvidia's transformation from a graphics processor manufacturer into the company powering much of the global AI revolution.

Nvidia may be the world's most influential artificial intelligence chipmaker, but its biggest vulnerability could lie outside its technology. As CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over his relationship with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, Wall Street is confronting an uncomfortable question: What happens to Nvidia if the man who built its AI empire is no longer at the helm?

Advertisement

In a November 9 report titled NVIDIA (NVDA): Stirring the (honey)pot?, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon warned that the controversy has exposed substantial leadership concentration risk at the $400-price-target chipmaker.

"The revelations over the weekend also highlight the considerable key man risk that NVIDIA faces," Bernstein said.

Why succession is a major concern

For more than three decades, Huang has shaped Nvidia's transformation from a graphics processor manufacturer into the company powering much of the global AI revolution.

But Bernstein argues that his influence extends far beyond that of a conventional chief executive.

"NVIDIA is not an ordinary company and Jensen is not an ordinary CEO; he IS NVIDIA," the brokerage said.

According to Bernstein, Huang personally determines the company's long-term strategic direction and reportedly manages around 60 direct reports, suggesting an unusually centralised leadership structure.

Advertisement

That concentration of authority creates uncertainty over who could replace him.

"Hence it is not immediately clear who would (or could) step in should (for whatever reason) he were to find himself unwilling, or unable, to lead," Bernstein warned.

MUST READ: Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegations

Why has the controversy intensified?

The succession debate follows allegations concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major purchaser of Nvidia's AI chips.

According to Bloomberg, Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8, without publicly identifying the woman involved.

Media reports have alleged that Alice Huang was linked to Chinese intelligence, although those claims remain unproven.

Advertisement

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency.

The company said it has "no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised."

Meanwhile, Republican congressional leaders have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on November 18, adding political scrutiny to the company's internal investigation.

Why could Huang's departure reshape the AI industry?

Huang's influence extends beyond Nvidia's chip architecture. He has helped build relationships across cloud computing, semiconductor manufacturing, data centres and governments.

Bloomberg reported that Nvidia has worked with major Wall Street institutions on a $500 billion initiative supporting global AI infrastructure expansion.

His departure could therefore create uncertainty over strategic execution, partnerships and Nvidia's ability to maintain its technological advantage.

Bernstein went further, arguing that China would be the primary beneficiary of Huang's removal as CEO.

However, the brokerage believes demand for Nvidia's products is unlikely to be affected by the controversy.

ALSO READ: Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Advertisement

What does this mean for Nvidia investors?

Despite the uncertainty, Bernstein retained its Outperform rating and $400 price target, implying approximately 114% upside from Nvidia's November 6 closing price of $186.64.

Its adjusted earnings estimates also remain robust, rising from $4.77 per share in FY2026 to $15.80 in FY2028.

The immediate investor focus will be on the investigation's findings, potential regulatory consequences and whether Nvidia's board has a credible succession framework.

For a company central to America's AI ambitions, the challenge is no longer simply maintaining its technological lead. It is demonstrating that its future does not depend entirely on one individual.

DO READ: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 4:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more