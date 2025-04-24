Canon launches EOS R50 V in India, a video-first camera kit designed for creators

Canon India has unveiled the EOS R50 V, its first product in the new EOS V-series tailored for content creators focused on video production. Set to go on sale from April 28 on Canon’s online store and authorised retailers, the EOS R50 V kit – bundled with the new RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens – is priced at ₹79,995. The lens will also be sold separately for ₹33,995.

Positioned as a compact cinema-grade tool, the EOS R50 V drops the viewfinder to reduce bulk, introduces a vertical tripod socket for better handheld framing, and offers direct one-touch livestreaming controls.

“The EOS R50 V is more than a camera – it’s a creator’s production studio in a compact form,” Canon said in a statement.

Unlike typical mirrorless cameras, the EOS R50 V leans heavily into video. It supports 4K 30p oversampled, cropped 4K 60p, and Full HD up to 120fps with audio. Canon Log 3 support allows for cinematic dynamic range and colour grading in post-production. A new Cinema View feature offers pre-set angles and frame rates for film-style output.

There are also 14 colour filters, in-camera slow and fast-motion video modes, and dedicated controls to toggle livestreaming, colour effects, and recording. Key tools like zebra patterns and false colour displays help serious videographers monitor exposure with precision.

Under the hood is Canon’s DIGIC X processor and a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, combined with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for sharp, reliable autofocus in both video and stills.

The bundled RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ is Canon’s first RF lens with built-in power zooming. Weighing just 181g, it’s optimised for handheld or gimbal use, maintaining balance while zooming thanks to its fixed physical length.

The power zoom has 15 speed settings, controllable via the lens ring, zoom lever on the camera body, or remotely through Canon’s Camera Connect app. The lens also features up to 5 stops of built-in optical image stabilisation and 7.5 stops when paired with compatible in-body IS cameras.

With a closest focusing distance of 0.15m and 0.38x magnification, it’s tailored for product demos and close-up content creation.

Livestreaming is a major focus. The EOS R50 V can stream directly via USB-C or HDMI, and supports multi-angle production through Canon’s Live Switcher Mobile app. It offers four streaming options, including wireless connection via Canon’s Camera Connect app.

Creators can apply real-time effects like Smooth Skin or use the Movie for Close-Up Demos AF mode for product showcases. The camera supports 24-bit 4-channel LPCM audio and uses 3-mic noise reduction for cleaner sound recording.

Despite its video orientation, the EOS R50 V is a capable stills camera too, with 15 fps continuous shooting via electronic shutter and advanced subject detection features.