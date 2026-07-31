Can't stop doomscrolling on Instagram? Meta’s AI algorithm might be the reason; Know how

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How does Meta’s AI recommendation system work?

The company says that it redesigned its recommendation system to analyze content across Facebook and Instagram, rather than depending on liked posts, browsing history, etc. It says all public Reels and Feed posts are run through large language models (LLMs) to understand what topics, tone, relevance, and quality users like to watch.

It also analyses user behaviour on the app, such as videos you watch until the end, posts you like, share, or save, reels you replay, accounts you frequently interact with, and longer-term viewing history. Based on this, it predicts which posts you're most likely to watch till the end, like, comment, or share with a friend.

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Meta also plans to roll out a similar LLM-powered recommendation system for Facebook. However, the social media giant has faced scrutiny over its addictive product features that target young users. The company is also facing several legal battles over how Instagram and Facebook affect children and teenagers. The company also said that it has set aside $2.40 billion in legal expenses related to ongoing lawsuits and investigations.