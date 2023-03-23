Canva introduces new AI-powered 'Magic' features including Magic Eraser, Beat Sync, more

Keeping up with the AI race in the tech industry, Canva has introduced a bunch of new features including AI-powered tools at its Canva Create virtual event. One of the key highlights is the launch of its Assistant that will help out users search for design elements, design recommendations and provide quick access to select features like Magic Write, Magic Edit, Beat Sync and more.

Canva 'Magic' Features

Canva has announced a new translate feature that will allow users to translate text on their design in more than 100 languages. The new Magic Eraser AI feature lets users erase a particular object or replace it with another. They can also give a description of the object that they want to use.

Beat Sync is another new fun feature that automatically matches the video footage with an apt track of the user's choice. With the new update, Canva has enhanced its AI-powered Magic Write feature. As per the company, “Today, we’re excited to announce that you can now use Magic Write across the entire Visual Worksuite – that means websites, presentations, social media, whiteboards and more. From condensing a wordy website blurb to adding ideas to a strategy deck, there’s no need to switch design types to come up with your copy.”

Also Read: 'If you can do that...': Bill Gates challenged OpenAI team to get ChatGPT to pass an advanced biology exam and this happened

Canva Text-to-Image Feature

In addition to this, “Text to Image” is one of the key highlights of the update. With this, all you need to do is visualise the image, describe it and you will have it. Canva reveals that the new update brings new styles that range from analog Film for a retro flashback feel, to Retrowave to a cyberpunk future.

Canva also supports 'Alt Text' which users can enter manually to give extra context to the images and make it even more SEO-friendly. The platform has also added 953 fonts including Arial, Courier, Helvetica and Times New Roman.