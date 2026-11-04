Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaul

Canva, the popular design platform, is cutting or relocating thousands of jobs as part of a major restructuring. According to The Guardian report, the company could sack more than 1,200 jobs, impacting 22% of its workforce. Canva joins an industry-wide layoff trend where companies are being forced to rethink their business models, cut costs, and integrate AI more aggressively to stay ahead of emerging competitors.
Canva’s chief executive, Melanie Perkins, sent an email to employees calling it "the hardest moment in our thirteen-year history”. “For some people, this will mean changes to their roles or being asked to relocate to centralised hubs,” she said. “Sadly, it will also mean saying goodbye to teammates and friends who have helped build Canva into what it is today.”